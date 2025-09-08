今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、2Kの人気シューティングRPGシリーズ最新作『ボーダーランズ4』が1位！ 2位にはマーベラスの『DAEMON X MACHINA TITANIC SCION』が、3位にはValveの『Counter-Strike 2』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、人気インディータイトルの続編であるTeam Cherryの『Hollow Knight: Silksong』が10位に登場。そのほかランキングの詳細は下記を参照してほしい。

※2025年9月8日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『ボーダーランズ4』

●2K

●2025年9月12日発売予定

●通常版：9460円

デラックス・エディション：1万3860円

超デラックス・エディション：1万6500円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1285190/4/

© 2025 Gearbox. Published and distributed by 2K. Gearbox, Borderlands, and the Borderlands logos, are all trademarks or registered trademarks, of GEARBOX ENTERPRISES, LLC. All rights reserved. 2K and 2K logo are trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

2.『DAEMON X MACHINA TITANIC SCION』

●XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／Marvelous Europe

●発売中

●8800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1342490/DAEMON_X_MACHINA_TITANIC_SCION/

©2025 Marvelous Inc.

3.『Counter-Strike 2』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2025 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『牧場物語 Let's！風のグランドバザール』

●XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／Marvelous Europe

●発売中

●6600円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2508780/_Lets/

©2025 Marvelous Inc.

6.『Path of Exile 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Grinding Gear Games

●発売中

●4642円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2694490/Path_of_Exile_2/

© Grinding Gear Games

7.『シャドウバース ワールズ ビヨンド』

●Cygames

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2584990/Shadowverse_Worlds_Beyond/

©Cygames, Inc.

8.『METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●8580円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2417610/METAL_GEAR_SOLID_D_SNAKE_EATER/

©Konami Digital Entertainment

©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Ape Escape and Piposaru are trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

9.『ファイナルファンタジーVII エバークライシス』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2484110/FINAL_FANTASY_VII_EVER_CRISIS/

© SQUARE ENIX Powered by Applibot, Inc.

CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA / CHARACTER ILLUSTRATION: LISA FUJISE

10.『Hollow Knight: Silksong』

●Team Cherry

●発売中

●2300円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1030300/Hollow_Knight_Silksong/

Hollow Knight is © Copyright Team Cherry 2025