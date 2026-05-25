今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、Xbox Game Studiosの日本を舞台にしたオープンワールド ドライビング アドベンチャー『Forza Horizon 6』が1位！ 2位にはValveの基本プレイ無料のマルチプレイシューター『カウンターストライク2』が、3位には世界累計販売本数が400万本を突破したUnknown Worlds Entertainmentの『サブノーティカ２』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、7位にNovatetsu Gamesのリアルな3DCG鉄道ゲーム『RUNNING TRAIN | 走ル列車！』【早期アクセスゲーム】が、9位に今週発売のIO Interactiveの『007 ファーストライト』が初登場。そのほか、ランキングの詳細は下記を確認してほしい。

※2026年5月25日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『Forza Horizon 6』

●Xbox Game Studios

●発売中

●9800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2483190/Forza_Horizon_6/

© Microsoft 2026

2.『カウンターストライク2（Counter-Strike 2）』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

3.『サブノーティカ２』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Unknown Worlds Entertainment

●発売中

●3370円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1962700/2/

© 2026 Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc.

SUBNAUTICA and UNKNOWNWORLDS are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『鳴潮（Wuthering Waves）』

●KURO GAMES

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3513350/Wuthering_Waves/

Copyright ©KURO GAMES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

6.『Slay the Spire 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Mega Crit

●発売中

●2800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2868840/Slay_the_Spire_2/

©2026 MegaCrit, LLC.

7.『RUNNING TRAIN | 走ル列車！』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Novatetsu Games

●発売中

●2682円（リリース記念セールで2026年6月1日まで10％オフ、以降は2980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/4630570/RUNNING_TRAIN/

© 2026 Niklas Notes. All rights reserved.

8.『ARK：サバイバル・アセンデッド（ARK: Survival Ascended）』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●1690円（2026年6月3日まで75％オフ、以降は6760円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

©2024 Wildcard Properties LLC. Published by Studio Wildcard. Developed by Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Ascended is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. All rights reserved.



TM & ©2024 SCG Power Rangers LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.

9.『007 ファーストライト』

●IO Interactive

●2026年5月27日発売予定

●8910円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3768760/007/

007 FIRST LIGHT (source code and other software and certain audiovisuals only) © 2026 IOI. 007 FIRST LIGHT (audiovisuals), 007 FIRST LIGHT, JAMES BOND, and related James Bond copyrights and trademarks authorized for use by IOI under license from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., exclusive licensee of London Operations LLC. © 2026 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. Developed in association with Delphi Interactive LLC. Published by IO Interactive A/S. IO INTERACTIVE and the IOI logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of IO Interactive A/S. All rights reserved. Glacier © IO Interactive A/S.

10.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●4990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM