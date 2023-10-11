『ELDEN RING』や『Remnant II』など人気のソウルライクアクションRPGもお買い得
80％オフとユービーアイソフトの『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』がセール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】
ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（10月11日13時調べ）
■Steamストア
https://store.steampowered.com/
■Steam「スペシャル」ページ
https://store.steampowered.com/specials/
最大3人とチームを組み、広大で危険なゴーストリコン ワイルドランズのオープンワールドを体験しよう！
・タイトル：Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
・割引率：80％
・価格：1848円（10月17日まで）
・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/460930/Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands/
© 2016 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy’s, Ghost Recon, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.
本格的なダークファンタジーを舞台にしたオープンワールドアクションRPG！
・タイトル：ELDEN RING
・割引率：30％
・価格：6468円（10月20日まで）
・メーカー：フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.
ベストセラーゲーム『Remnant: From the Ashes』の続編タイトル！
・タイトル：Remnant II
・割引率：20％
・価格：4400円（10月13日まで）
・メーカー：Gearbox Publishing
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1282100/Remnant_II/
©2019 - 2023 Gunfire Games, LLC. Developed by Gunfire Games. Published by Gearbox Publishing. The Gearbox Publishing logo is a trademark of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC. All brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
さまざまなガンダム作品の機体を操って、偽りの世界を正せ！
・タイトル：SDガンダム バトルアライアンス
・割引率：50％
・価格：4389円（10月20日まで）
・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/824550/SD/
©創通・サンライズ
©創通・サンライズ・MBS
スクウェア・エニックスの「フロントミッション」1作目をリメイク！
・タイトル：FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
・割引率：20％
・価格：3120円（10月17日まで）
・メーカー：Forever Entertainment
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399730/FRONT_MISSION_1st_Remake/
© 1995, 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Forever Entertainment S.A.
