  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード
注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2023October

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  80％オフとユービーアイソフトの『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』がセール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第63回

『ELDEN RING』や『Remnant II』など人気のソウルライクアクションRPGもお買い得

80％オフとユービーアイソフトの『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』がセール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年10月11日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

80％オフとユービーアイソフトの『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』がセール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（10月11日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

最大3人とチームを組み、広大で危険なゴーストリコン ワイルドランズのオープンワールドを体験しよう！

80％オフとユービーアイソフトの『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』がセール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
割引率：80％
価格：1848円（10月17日まで）
メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/460930/Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands/

© 2016 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy’s, Ghost Recon, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

本格的なダークファンタジーを舞台にしたオープンワールドアクションRPG！

80％オフとユービーアイソフトの『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』がセール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ELDEN RING
割引率：30％
価格：6468円（10月20日まで）
メーカー：フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

ベストセラーゲーム『Remnant: From the Ashes』の続編タイトル！

80％オフとユービーアイソフトの『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』がセール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Remnant II
割引率：20％
価格：4400円（10月13日まで）
メーカー：Gearbox Publishing
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1282100/Remnant_II/

©2019 - 2023 Gunfire Games, LLC. Developed by Gunfire Games. Published by Gearbox Publishing. The Gearbox Publishing logo is a trademark of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC. All brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

さまざまなガンダム作品の機体を操って、偽りの世界を正せ！

80％オフとユービーアイソフトの『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』がセール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：SDガンダム バトルアライアンス
割引率：50％
価格：4389円（10月20日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/824550/SD/

©創通・サンライズ
©創通・サンライズ・MBS

スクウェア・エニックスの「フロントミッション」1作目をリメイク！

80％オフとユービーアイソフトの『ゴーストリコン ワイルドランズ』がセール中！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
割引率：20％
価格：3120円（10月17日まで）
メーカー：Forever Entertainment
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2399730/FRONT_MISSION_1st_Remake/

© 1995, 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Forever Entertainment S.A.

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています