ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（10月11日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

最大3人とチームを組み、広大で危険なゴーストリコン ワイルドランズのオープンワールドを体験しよう！

・タイトル：Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

・割引率：80％

・価格：1848円（10月17日まで）

・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/460930/Tom_Clancys_Ghost_Recon_Wildlands/

© 2016 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy’s, Ghost Recon, the Soldier Icon, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

本格的なダークファンタジーを舞台にしたオープンワールドアクションRPG！

・タイトル：ELDEN RING

・割引率：30％

・価格：6468円（10月20日まで）

・メーカー：フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

ベストセラーゲーム『Remnant: From the Ashes』の続編タイトル！

・タイトル：Remnant II

・割引率：20％

・価格：4400円（10月13日まで）

・メーカー：Gearbox Publishing

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1282100/Remnant_II/

©2019 - 2023 Gunfire Games, LLC. Developed by Gunfire Games. Published by Gearbox Publishing. The Gearbox Publishing logo is a trademark of Gearbox Enterprises, LLC. All brands, product names and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

さまざまなガンダム作品の機体を操って、偽りの世界を正せ！

・タイトル：SDガンダム バトルアライアンス

・割引率：50％

・価格：4389円（10月20日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/824550/SD/

©創通・サンライズ

©創通・サンライズ・MBS

スクウェア・エニックスの「フロントミッション」1作目をリメイク！

・タイトル：FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake

・割引率：20％

・価格：3120円（10月17日まで）

・メーカー：Forever Entertainment

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399730/FRONT_MISSION_1st_Remake/

© 1995, 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Forever Entertainment S.A.