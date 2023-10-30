今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、Studio Wildcardが開発するオープンワールド恐竜サバイバルアクション『ARK: Survival Ascended』の早期アクセス版が1位を獲得。2位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』、3位にはついに発売した『Cities: Skylines II』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、11月3日発売の『スターオーシャン2nd』のリメイク作『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』が登場。セール中のカプコンタイトルが多数ランクインしている点も注目だ。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年10月30日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『ARK: Survival Ascended』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●6084円（11月9日まで10％オフ、以降は6760円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

© Copyright 2021 STUDIO WILDCARD. All rights reserved.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『Cities: Skylines II』

●Paradox Interactive

●発売中

●6990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/949230/Cities_Skylines_II/

© 2023 Paradox Interactive AB. Cities: Skylines II is published by Paradox Interactive AB and developed by Colossal Order Ltd. CITIES SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademark, logo and copyright is the property of its owner.

4.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1495円（11月8日まで50％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

6.『モンスターハンターライズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1596円（11月8日まで60％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

7.『BIOHAZARD RE:4』

●カプコン

●発売中

●5273円（11月8日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2050650/BIOHAZARD_RE4/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

9.『STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●11月3日発売

●6578円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2238900/STAR_OCEAN_THE_SECOND_STORY_R/

© 1998, 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Original version developed by tri-Ace Inc.

10.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key