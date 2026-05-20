毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報 第187回
『ARK: Survival Ascended』など注目作の大幅割引き！
50％オフで『ドラゴンボール Sparking! ZERO』がお買い得！名作＆話題作をお得にゲットしよう【Steam今週のセール情報】
ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（5月20日13時調べ）
■Steamストア
https://store.steampowered.com/
■Steam「スペシャル」ページ
https://store.steampowered.com/specials/
総勢180体を超えるキャラクターが登場！ 「ドラゴンボール」らしいドラマチックな闘いを思いのままに楽しもう
・タイトル：ドラゴンボール Sparking! ZERO
・割引率：50％
・価格：5830円（2026年5月22日まで）
・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1790600/_Sparking_ZERO/
©バードスタジオ／集英社・東映アニメーション
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
アーマースーツを身に纏い、地上と空中を自在に駆けながら戦うメカアクションゲーム
・タイトル：デモンエクスマキナ タイタニックサイオン（DAEMON X MACHINA TITANIC SCION）
・割引率：80％
・価格：1760円（2026年6月2日まで）
・メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／Marvelous Europe（マーベラス）
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1342490/DAEMON_X_MACHINA_TITANIC_SCION/
©2025 Marvelous Inc.
グラフィックや建築システムを刷新！UE5でフルリメイクされた『ARK: Survival Evolved』
・タイトル：『ARK: Survival Ascended』【早期アクセスゲーム】
・割引率：75％
・価格：1690円（2026年6月3日まで）
・メーカー：Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/
©2024 Wildcard Properties LLC. Published by Studio Wildcard. Developed by Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Ascended is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. All rights reserved.
TM & ©2024 SCG Power Rangers LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.
相手の服を脱がす“ストリップアクション”が話題を呼んだアキバを舞台にしたA・ADV第2弾！
・タイトル：AKIBA’S TRIP2
・割引率：60％
・価格：992円（2026年5月26日まで）
・メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA（アクワイア）
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/333980/AKIBAS_TRIP2/
©2013-2023 ACQUIRE Corp. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc.
NBAの公式ゲームが超お買い得！ 多彩なモードでバスケライフを楽しもう
・タイトル：NBA 2K26
・割引率：86％
・価格：1324円（2026年5月26日まで）
・メーカー：2K
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3472040/NBA_2K26/
© 2005-2025 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Published by 2K. 2K, T2, and related logos, are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and individual NBA member team identifications reproduced on this product are trademarks and copyrighted designs, and/or other forms of intellectual property, that are the exclusive property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams and may not be used, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of NBA Properties, Inc. © 2025 NBA Properties, Inc. All rights reserved. The NBPA identifications are the intellectual property of the National Basketball Players Association and may not be used without the prior written consent of National Basketball Players Incorporated © 2025 the National Basketball Players Association. All rights reserved. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Patents and Patent Pending: www.take2games.com/legal.
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