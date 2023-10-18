  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  80％オフで『The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition』がなんと879円！【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第64回

『ディアブロIV』が初セールで25％オフに！

80％オフで『The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition』がなんと879円！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年10月18日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（10月18日17時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

オープンワールドファンタジーRPGの代名詞！

タイトル：The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
割引率：80％
価格：879円（10月21日まで）
メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/489830/The_Elder_Scrolls_V_Skyrim_Special_Edition/

© 2016 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. The Elder Scrolls, Skyrim, Bethesda, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

「ディアブロ」シリーズ最新作！ 2023年10月18日からシーズン2がスタート

タイトル：ディアブロ IV
割引率：25％
価格：7350円（10月25日まで）
メーカー：ブリザード・エンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2344520/_IV/

©2023 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

近未来を舞台とした「バトルフィールド」シリーズ最新作！

タイトル：Battlefield 2042
割引率：84％
価格：1392円（10月27日まで）
メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

プロデューサーとしてアイドルたちの成長を見守ろう！

タイトル：アイドルマスター スターリットシーズン
割引率：60％
価格：3608円（10月20日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1046480/_/

©窪岡俊之 ©2021 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

部隊ベースのユニットを編成して戦う2Dターン制シミュレーションRPG

タイトル：Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
割引率：40％
価格：1380円（10月31日まで）
メーカー：Freedom Games
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1488200/Symphony_of_War_The_Nephilim_Saga/

© Dancing Dragon Games & Freedom Games - All Rights Reserved.
Game URL: Http://www.dancingdragongames.com
All website content is ©dancingdragongames.com
Redistribution or altering of any of the content of Symphony of War is strictly prohibited. The materials included in this game are only to be used to play Symphony of War. All graphic and scripting resources have the expressed written consent of their contributors as listed in the credits.

■関連サイト

