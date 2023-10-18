ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（10月18日17時調べ）

オープンワールドファンタジーRPGの代名詞！

・タイトル：The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

・割引率：80％

・価格：879円（10月21日まで）

・メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/489830/The_Elder_Scrolls_V_Skyrim_Special_Edition/

「ディアブロ」シリーズ最新作！ 2023年10月18日からシーズン2がスタート

・タイトル：ディアブロ IV

・割引率：25％

・価格：7350円（10月25日まで）

・メーカー：ブリザード・エンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2344520/_IV/

近未来を舞台とした「バトルフィールド」シリーズ最新作！

・タイトル：Battlefield 2042

・割引率：84％

・価格：1392円（10月27日まで）

・メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/

プロデューサーとしてアイドルたちの成長を見守ろう！

・タイトル：アイドルマスター スターリットシーズン

・割引率：60％

・価格：3608円（10月20日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1046480/_/

部隊ベースのユニットを編成して戦う2Dターン制シミュレーションRPG

・タイトル：Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga

・割引率：40％

・価格：1380円（10月31日まで）

・メーカー：Freedom Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1488200/Symphony_of_War_The_Nephilim_Saga/

