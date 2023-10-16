今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、リアルな都市建設ゲームとして好評を博す「シティーズ：スカイライン」シリーズの第2弾『Cities: Skylines II』が1位を獲得。2位にはKONAMIの『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』、3位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』と無料タイトルが続く。

新規タイトルとしては、8位にCI Gamesの『Lords of the Fallen ロード オブ ザ フォールン』がランクイン。本作は2014年に発売された同名タイトルのリブート作で、2つの世界を探索するソウルライク系アクションRPGだ。そのほかのタイトルは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年10月16日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

1.『Cities: Skylines II』

●Paradox Interactive

●2023年10月25日発売

●通常版：5390円

Ultimate Edition：9690円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/949230/Cities_Skylines_II/

© 2023 Paradox Interactive AB. Cities: Skylines II is published by Paradox Interactive AB and developed by Colossal Order Ltd. CITIES SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademark, logo and copyright is the property of its owner.

2.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5.『Counter-Strike 2』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

© 2023 Valve Corporation.All rights reserved. 商標はすべて米国およびそのほかの国の各社が所有します。

6.『EA SPORTS FC 24』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●9700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2195250/EA_SPORTS_FC_24/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts、EA、EA SPORTS、EA SPORTSのロゴ、EA SPORTS FC、EA SPORTS FCのロゴ、Frostbite、Frostbiteのロゴ、Ultimate Team、VOLTA FOOTBALLは、Electronic Arts Inc.の商標です。

7.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●2990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8.『Lords of the Fallen ロード オブ ザ フォールン』

●CI Games

●発売中

●8499円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1501750/Lords_of_the_Fallen/

© CI Games

9.『ARK: Survival Evolved』

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●1700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/346110/ARK_Survival_Evolved/

© 2017 Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Evolved is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. Created and developed by Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games, Snail Games, Efecto Studios, Instinct Games, and Virtual Basement.

10.『グランド・セフト・オートV』プレミアム・エディション

●ロックスター・ゲームス

●発売中

●2121円（64％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/271590/Grand_Theft_Auto_V/

©2008 - 2015 Rockstar Games, Inc. Rockstar Games、Rockstar North、Grand Theft Auto、the GTA Five、Rockstar Games R*マークおよびロゴは、米国およびほかの国におけるTake-Two Interactive Softwareの商標および/または登録商標です。Dolby、ドルビーおよびダブルD記号はドルビーラボラトリーズの商標です。Bink Videoを使用しています。Copyright © 1997-2012 by RAD Game Tools, Inc. のモーションシンセシステクノロジーは、NaturalMotionによって提供されています。euphoriaコードは©NaturalMotion 2008です。""NaturalMotion""、""euphoria""、NaturalMotionおよびeuphoriaロゴはNaturalMotionの商標です。ライセンスを得ています。本ソフトウェア製品には、Autodesk® Scaleform®ソフトウェア、© 2013 Autodesk, Inc.が含まれます。ほかのすべての商標および登録商標は個々の権利所有者に帰属します。不許複製・無断転載を禁じます。