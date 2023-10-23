  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード
注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2023October

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  今週も都市開発シミュレーション『Cities: Skylines II』が1位！セールタイトルも多数ランクイン【Steamランキング】
毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング

第60回

毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー

今週も都市開発シミュレーション『Cities: Skylines II』が1位！セールタイトルも多数ランクイン【Steamランキング】

2023年10月23日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に引き続き10月25日発売の『Cities: Skylines II』が1位に。2位にはお馴染みの『エーペックスレジェンド』、3位には明日発売のKONAMIの『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2 SOLID SNAKE』がランクインしている。

　そのほかの新作タイトルとしては、先週発売した『恐怖の世界』が9位にランクイン。本作はレトロ風味なホラーアドベンチャーで、Steamの評価も非常に好評となっている。

　ほかにも、セールタイトルが多数ランクインしている点も注目だ。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年10月23日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『Cities: Skylines II』

●Paradox Interactive
●2023年10月25日発売
●通常版：5390円
　Ultimate Edition：9690円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/949230/Cities_Skylines_II/

© 2023 Paradox Interactive AB. Cities: Skylines II is published by Paradox Interactive AB and developed by Colossal Order Ltd. CITIES SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademark, logo and copyright is the property of its owner.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2 SOLID SNAKE』

●KONAMI
●2023年10月24日発売
●7480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2131680/METAL_GEAR_SOLID_MASTER_COLLECTION_Vol1_METAL_GEAR__METAL_GEAR_2_SOLID_SNAKE/

© Konami Digital Entertainment

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5.『ディアブロ IV』

●ブリザード・エンターテイメント
●発売中
●7350円（11月1日まで25％オフ。以降は9800円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2344520/_IV/

©2023 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

6.『Battlefield 2042』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●1392円（10月27日まで84％オフ。以降は8700円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

7.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

8.『デッドバイデイライト』

●Behaviour Interactive
●発売中
●792円（11月3日まで60％オフ。以降は1980円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2023 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

9.『恐怖の世界』

●Ysbryd Games／PLAYISM
●発売中
●1725円（11月3日まで25％オフ。以降は2300円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/913740/_/

© 2020-2023 panstasz Paweł Koźmiński. All rights reserved.

10.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン
●発売中
●2990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています