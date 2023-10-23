今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に引き続き10月25日発売の『Cities: Skylines II』が1位に。2位にはお馴染みの『エーペックスレジェンド』、3位には明日発売のKONAMIの『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2 SOLID SNAKE』がランクインしている。

そのほかの新作タイトルとしては、先週発売した『恐怖の世界』が9位にランクイン。本作はレトロ風味なホラーアドベンチャーで、Steamの評価も非常に好評となっている。

ほかにも、セールタイトルが多数ランクインしている点も注目だ。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年10月23日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『Cities: Skylines II』

●Paradox Interactive

●2023年10月25日発売

●通常版：5390円

Ultimate Edition：9690円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/949230/Cities_Skylines_II/

© 2023 Paradox Interactive AB. Cities: Skylines II is published by Paradox Interactive AB and developed by Colossal Order Ltd. CITIES SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademark, logo and copyright is the property of its owner.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2 SOLID SNAKE』

●KONAMI

●2023年10月24日発売

●7480円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2131680/METAL_GEAR_SOLID_MASTER_COLLECTION_Vol1_METAL_GEAR__METAL_GEAR_2_SOLID_SNAKE/

© Konami Digital Entertainment

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5.『ディアブロ IV』

●ブリザード・エンターテイメント

●発売中

●7350円（11月1日まで25％オフ。以降は9800円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2344520/_IV/

©2023 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

6.『Battlefield 2042』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●1392円（10月27日まで84％オフ。以降は8700円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

7.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

8.『デッドバイデイライト』

●Behaviour Interactive

●発売中

●792円（11月3日まで60％オフ。以降は1980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2023 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

9.『恐怖の世界』

●Ysbryd Games／PLAYISM

●発売中

●1725円（11月3日まで25％オフ。以降は2300円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/913740/_/

© 2020-2023 panstasz Paweł Koźmiński. All rights reserved.

10.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●2990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.