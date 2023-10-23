毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
今週も都市開発シミュレーション『Cities: Skylines II』が1位！セールタイトルも多数ランクイン【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に引き続き10月25日発売の『Cities: Skylines II』が1位に。2位にはお馴染みの『エーペックスレジェンド』、3位には明日発売のKONAMIの『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2 SOLID SNAKE』がランクインしている。
そのほかの新作タイトルとしては、先週発売した『恐怖の世界』が9位にランクイン。本作はレトロ風味なホラーアドベンチャーで、Steamの評価も非常に好評となっている。
ほかにも、セールタイトルが多数ランクインしている点も注目だ。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！
※2023年10月23日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win
1.『Cities: Skylines II』
●Paradox Interactive
●2023年10月25日発売
●通常版：5390円
Ultimate Edition：9690円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/949230/Cities_Skylines_II/
© 2023 Paradox Interactive AB. Cities: Skylines II is published by Paradox Interactive AB and developed by Colossal Order Ltd. CITIES SKYLINES and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademark, logo and copyright is the property of its owner.
2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
3.『METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2 SOLID SNAKE』
●KONAMI
●2023年10月24日発売
●7480円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2131680/METAL_GEAR_SOLID_MASTER_COLLECTION_Vol1_METAL_GEAR__METAL_GEAR_2_SOLID_SNAKE/
© Konami Digital Entertainment
4.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
5.『ディアブロ IV』
●ブリザード・エンターテイメント
●発売中
●7350円（11月1日まで25％オフ。以降は9800円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2344520/_IV/
©2023 Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
6.『Battlefield 2042』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●1392円（10月27日まで84％オフ。以降は8700円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
7.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment
8.『デッドバイデイライト』
●Behaviour Interactive
●発売中
●792円（11月3日まで60％オフ。以降は1980円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/
© 2015-2023 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
9.『恐怖の世界』
●Ysbryd Games／PLAYISM
●発売中
●1725円（11月3日まで25％オフ。以降は2300円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/913740/_/
© 2020-2023 panstasz Paweł Koźmiński. All rights reserved.
10.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』
●カプコン
●発売中
●2990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
