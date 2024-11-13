ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月13日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

雄大な自然の中で巨大モンスターに立ち向かおう！ シリーズ屈指の大ヒット作

・タイトル：『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

・割引率：67％

・価格：986円（11月22日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

ベストセラー小説が原作のFPS！ DLCなど全部入りが超お買い得

・タイトル：METRO EXODUS - GOLD EDITION

・割引率：90％

・価格：468円（11月15日まで）

・メーカー：Deep Silver

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/sub/298833/

© 2019 Plaion GmbH and published by Deep Silver. Developed by 4A Games. 4A Games Limited and their respective logo are trademarks of 4A Games Limited. Metro Exodus is inspired by the internationally best-selling novels METRO 2033 and METRO 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

「牧場物語」にファンタジーRPGの要素を加えた人気シリーズ第4弾！

・タイトル：ルーンファクトリー４スペシャル

・割引率：70％

・価格：1188円（11月20日まで）

・メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／マーベラス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1580240/4/

©2021 Marvelous Inc. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc.

オンラインで協力プレイも楽しめるハチャメチャクッキングアクション！

・タイトル：Overcooked! 2

・割引率：75％

・価格：642円（11月19日まで）

・メーカー：Team17

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/728880/Overcooked_2/

Overcooked 2 © 2018 Ghost Town Games. Published by Team17 Digital Ltd. Developed by Team17 Digital Ltd and Ghost Town Games Ltd. Team17 is a trademark or registered trademark of Team17 Digital Limited. All other trademarks, copyrights and logos are property of their respective owners.

焼肉を思う存分焼こう！ 「スコアチャンレンジ」「タイムアタック」など焼肉の腕を競うモードも用意

・タイトル：焼肉シミュレーター

・割引率：42％

・価格：290円（11月19日まで）

・メーカー：SECRET CHARACTER／Flyhigh Works

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001570/_/

©SECRET CHARACTER