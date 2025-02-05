ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（2月5日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

1800年のホグワーツを舞台にしたオープンワールド・アクションRPG！

・タイトル：ホグワーツ・レガシー

・割引率：70％

・価格：2633円（2025年2月11日まで）

・メーカー：Warner Bros. Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/990080/_/

HOGWARTS LEGACY software © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by Avalanche Software. WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HOGWARTS LEGACY, WIZARDING WORLD AND HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s23)

『ペルソナ3』をより遊びやすく改良したリメイク作！

・タイトル：ペルソナ３ リロード

・割引率：50％

・価格：4840円（2025年2月7日まで）

・メーカー：セガ（アトラス）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2161700/3/

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

不知火舞がいよいよ参戦！「ストリートファイター」シリーズ最新作

・タイトル：ストリートファイター6

・割引率：50％

・価格：3995円（2025年2月11日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

リリースセールでお買い得！ 『バーチャファイター』シリーズ初のSteam移植作

・タイトル：Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

・割引率：20％

・価格：2000円（2025年2月11日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3112260/Virtua_Fighter_5_REVO/

©SEGA

独特な世界とキャラクターが人気のアクションRPG！ まもなくセール終了なのでお見逃しなく

・タイトル：NieR:Automata

・割引率：60％

・価格：2112円（2025年2月6日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/524220/NieRAutomata/

© 2017 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by PlatinumGames Inc. Character Design by Akihiko Yoshida. NieR: Automata is a registered trademark or trademark of Square Enix Co., Ltd. SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. All other marks are properties of their respective owners.