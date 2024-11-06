ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月6日13時調べ）

https://store.steampowered.com/

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

世界で空前の大ヒットを記録したインディーゲーム！

・タイトル：Undertale

・割引率：70％

・価格：294円（11月12日まで）

・メーカー：tobyfox

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/391540/Undertale/

カルト教団に囲まれたコミュニティを解放しよう！ シリーズの中でも屈指の人気作

・タイトル：Far Cry 5

・割引率：85％

・価格：1188円（11月11日まで）

・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/552520/Far_Cry_5/

50を超える賞を受賞し、多数の部門にもノミネートされた一人称視点のゾンビゲーム

・タイトル：Dying Light

・割引率：85％

・価格：298円（11月7日午前2時ごろまで）

・メーカー：Techland

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/239140/Dying_Light/

アドルとダーナ―、W主人公システムで絶海の孤島での冒険を描く！

・タイトル：イースVIII-Lacrimosa of DANA-

・割引率：65％

・価格：2131円（11月9日まで）

・メーカー：NIS America（日本ファルコム）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/579180/VIIILacrimosa_of_DANA/

「閃乱カグラ」シリーズに登場する女の子たちの心と体を揉みほぐそう！

・タイトル：シノビリフレ -SENRAN KAGURA-

・割引率：70％

・価格：300円（11月20日まで）

・メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／マーベラス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/981770/_SENRAN_KAGURA/

