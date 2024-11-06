  • Facebookアイコン
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第116回

『イースVIII-Lacrimosa of DANA-』が65％オフなど日本産のタイトルもセール中！

2024年11月06日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月6日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

世界で空前の大ヒットを記録したインディーゲーム！

タイトル：Undertale
割引率：70％
価格：294円（11月12日まで）
メーカー：tobyfox
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/391540/Undertale/

Undertale © Toby Fox 2015-2017

カルト教団に囲まれたコミュニティを解放しよう！ シリーズの中でも屈指の人気作

タイトル：Far Cry 5
割引率：85％
価格：1188円（11月11日まで）
メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/552520/Far_Cry_5/

© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Far Cry, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Based on Crytek’s original Far Cry directed by Cevat Yerli. Powered by Crytek’s technology “CryEngine”.

50を超える賞を受賞し、多数の部門にもノミネートされた一人称視点のゾンビゲーム

タイトル：Dying Light
割引率：85％
価格：298円（11月7日午前2時ごろまで）
メーカー：Techland
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/239140/Dying_Light/

DYING LIGHT & DYING LIGHT: THE FOLLOWING © Techland 2021. Published by Techland. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

アドルとダーナ―、W主人公システムで絶海の孤島での冒険を描く！

タイトル：イースVIII-Lacrimosa of DANA-
割引率：65％
価格：2131円（11月9日まで）
メーカー：NIS America（日本ファルコム）
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/579180/VIIILacrimosa_of_DANA/

© Nihon Falcom Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Licensed to and published by NIS America, Inc.

「閃乱カグラ」シリーズに登場する女の子たちの心と体を揉みほぐそう！

タイトル：シノビリフレ -SENRAN KAGURA-
割引率：70％
価格：300円（11月20日まで）
メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／マーベラス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/981770/_SENRAN_KAGURA/

©2019 Marvelous Inc./HONEY PARADE GAMES Inc.
Licensed to and published by XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Inc.

