『イースVIII-Lacrimosa of DANA-』が65％オフなど日本産のタイトルもセール中！
70％オフで『Undertale』が294円！バリエーション豊かなラインアップに注目【Steam今週のセール情報】
ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月6日13時調べ）
■Steamストア
https://store.steampowered.com/
■Steam「スペシャル」ページ
https://store.steampowered.com/specials/
世界で空前の大ヒットを記録したインディーゲーム！
・タイトル：Undertale
・割引率：70％
・価格：294円（11月12日まで）
・メーカー：tobyfox
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/391540/Undertale/
Undertale © Toby Fox 2015-2017
カルト教団に囲まれたコミュニティを解放しよう！ シリーズの中でも屈指の人気作
・タイトル：Far Cry 5
・割引率：85％
・価格：1188円（11月11日まで）
・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/552520/Far_Cry_5/
© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Far Cry, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Based on Crytek’s original Far Cry directed by Cevat Yerli. Powered by Crytek’s technology “CryEngine”.
50を超える賞を受賞し、多数の部門にもノミネートされた一人称視点のゾンビゲーム
・タイトル：Dying Light
・割引率：85％
・価格：298円（11月7日午前2時ごろまで）
・メーカー：Techland
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/239140/Dying_Light/
DYING LIGHT & DYING LIGHT: THE FOLLOWING © Techland 2021. Published by Techland. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
アドルとダーナ―、W主人公システムで絶海の孤島での冒険を描く！
・タイトル：イースVIII-Lacrimosa of DANA-
・割引率：65％
・価格：2131円（11月9日まで）
・メーカー：NIS America（日本ファルコム）
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/579180/VIIILacrimosa_of_DANA/
© Nihon Falcom Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Licensed to and published by NIS America, Inc.
「閃乱カグラ」シリーズに登場する女の子たちの心と体を揉みほぐそう！
・タイトル：シノビリフレ -SENRAN KAGURA-
・割引率：70％
・価格：300円（11月20日まで）
・メーカー：XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／マーベラス
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/981770/_SENRAN_KAGURA/
©2019 Marvelous Inc./HONEY PARADE GAMES Inc.
Licensed to and published by XSEED Games/Marvelous USA, Inc.
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう