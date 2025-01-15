ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（1月15日13時調べ）

ゴーストハントのスキルと各種元素を操る能力を駆使して“超常”に挑め

・タイトル：Ghostwire: Tokyo

・割引率：80％

・価格：1755円（2025年1月21日まで）

・メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1475810/Ghostwire_Tokyo/

エースパイロットとなりリアルな空を飛び回ろう！ 「エーコン」シリーズ第7弾

・タイトル：ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

・割引率：80％

・価格：1980円（2025年1月21日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/502500/ACE_COMBAT_7_SKIES_UNKNOWN/

ユーザー評価が“圧倒的に好評”！ 冒険者ギルドを運営するシミュレーションRPG

・タイトル：Our Adventurer Guild

・割引率：20％

・価格：1360円（2025年1月21日まで）

・メーカー：GreenGuy

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2026000/Our_Adventurer_Guild/

家庭用版も評判な手応え抜群の2Dスタイルのアクションアドベンチャー！

・タイトル：Hollow Knight

・割引率：50％

・価格：850円（2025年1月17日まで）

・メーカー：Team Cherry

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/367520/Hollow_Knight/

2013年に発売され好評を博した『デモンゲイズ』をより遊びやすくしたエクストラバージョン！

・タイトル：デモンゲイズ エクストラ

・割引率：70％

・価格：1794円（2025年1月29日まで）

・メーカー：クラウディッドレパードエンタテインメント（ドラガミゲームス）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1732340/_/

