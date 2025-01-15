ゲーム  >  80％オフで『Ghostwire: Tokyo』がお買い得！Tango Gameworksの近代日本が舞台のA・ADV【Steam今週のセール情報】
　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（1月15日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

ゴーストハントのスキルと各種元素を操る能力を駆使して“超常”に挑め

80％オフで『Ghostwire: Tokyo』がお買い得！Tango Gameworksの近代日本が舞台のA・ADV【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Ghostwire: Tokyo
割引率：80％
価格：1755円（2025年1月21日まで）
メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1475810/Ghostwire_Tokyo/

© 2021 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Ghostwire, Tango, Tango Gameworks, Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All Rights Reserved.

エースパイロットとなりリアルな空を飛び回ろう！ 「エーコン」シリーズ第7弾

80％オフで『Ghostwire: Tokyo』がお買い得！Tango Gameworksの近代日本が舞台のA・ADV【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
割引率：80％
価格：1980円（2025年1月21日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/502500/ACE_COMBAT_7_SKIES_UNKNOWN/

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN & © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
©2019 DigitalGlobe, Inc., a Maxar company.
All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

ユーザー評価が“圧倒的に好評”！ 冒険者ギルドを運営するシミュレーションRPG

80％オフで『Ghostwire: Tokyo』がお買い得！Tango Gameworksの近代日本が舞台のA・ADV【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Our Adventurer Guild
割引率：20％
価格：1360円（2025年1月21日まで）
メーカー：GreenGuy
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2026000/Our_Adventurer_Guild/

© GreenGuy

家庭用版も評判な手応え抜群の2Dスタイルのアクションアドベンチャー！

80％オフで『Ghostwire: Tokyo』がお買い得！Tango Gameworksの近代日本が舞台のA・ADV【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Hollow Knight
割引率：50％
価格：850円（2025年1月17日まで）
メーカー：Team Cherry
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/367520/Hollow_Knight/

Hollow Knight is © Copyright Team Cherry 2019

2013年に発売され好評を博した『デモンゲイズ』をより遊びやすくしたエクストラバージョン！

80％オフで『Ghostwire: Tokyo』がお買い得！Tango Gameworksの近代日本が舞台のA・ADV【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：デモンゲイズ エクストラ
割引率：70％
価格：1794円（2025年1月29日まで）
メーカー：クラウディッドレパードエンタテインメント（ドラガミゲームス）
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1732340/_/

©2021 DRAGAMI GAMES / Experience Inc.
Licensed to and published by Clouded Leopard Entertainment Inc.

