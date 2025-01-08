ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（1月8日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

「ドラゴンボールZ」の熱い闘いをゲームでまるっと体験できる！

・タイトル：ドラゴンボールZ KAKAROT

・割引率：77％

・価格：2277円（2025年1月14日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/851850/Z_KAKAROT/

©バードスタジオ／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

首を伸ばしたり、角を刺したり！ 鹿が主人公のスローライフ街破壊ゲーム

・タイトル：ごく普通の鹿のゲーム DEEEER Simulator

・割引率：60％

・価格： 592円（2025年1月21日まで）

・メーカー：PLAYISM

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1018800/_DEEEER_Simulator/

©Gibier Games All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media, Inc.

漫画家・萩原一至先生が世界観を構築！ ハックアンドスラッシュに特化したダンジョン探索RPG

・タイトル：QUESTER | OSAKA

・割引率：80％

・価格：440円（2025年1月14日まで）

・メーカー：Thousand Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2731640/QUESTER__OSAKA/

© 萩原一至・加藤ヒロノリ・Thousand Games

© Thousand Games

カルトに囲まれたコミュニティを解放しよう！ ほかのシリーズ作もセール中

・タイトル：Far Cry 5

・割引率：85％

・価格：1188円（2025年1月13日まで）

・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/552520/Far_Cry_5/

© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Far Cry, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Based on Crytek’s original Far Cry directed by Cevat Yerli. Powered by Crytek’s technology “CryEngine”.

ユーザー評価が“非常に好評”な本格フィッシングシミュレーター！

・タイトル：究極の釣りシミュレータ

・割引率：90％

・価格：230円（2025年1月14日まで）

・メーカー：Ultimate Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/468920/_/

"ULTIMATE FISHING®" is a registered trademark owned by Ultimate Games S.A. (Warsaw, Poland). All rights related to this trademark, including branding and content, are exclusively held by Ultimate Games S.A. Unauthorized use, reproduction, or distribution is strictly prohibited.

"SAKURA", "Ryokan", "SERT", "Ginaka" is owned and operated by SERT SAS, a company registered in the commercial register under the number RCS Bordeaux B 457 208 601-APE 4649Z (France). All content presented or displayed, including, but not limited to, text, graphics, photographs, images, moving pictures, sound, illustrations, 3D models, and software ("Content" ), is owned by SERT SAS and/or its affiliates (hereinafter referred to as 'SERT'), its Content providers.

All titles, content, publisher names, trademarks, artwork, and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.