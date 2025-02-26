ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（2月26日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

海や湖、川と、さまざまなロケーションでリアルなフィッシング！

・タイトル：究極の釣りシミュレータ

・割引率：90％

・価格：230円（2025年3月4日まで）

・メーカー：Ultimate Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/468920/_/

広大なフィールドでソニックの超音速アクションが楽しめる！

・タイトル：ソニックフロンティア

・割引率：70％

・価格：1976円（2025年2月28日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1237320/_/

格闘ゲームの祭典「EVO」の公式タイトルにも選ばれる「グラブル」の対戦格闘！

・タイトル：グランブルーファンタジーヴァーサス-ライジング-

・割引率：61％

・価格：2574円（2025年3月12日まで）

・メーカー：Cygames

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2157560/Granblue_Fantasy_Versus_Rising/

PC診断、修理と構築を学びながら、自分だけのコンピュータ修理企業を成長させよう！

・タイトル：PC Building Simulator

・割引率：75％

・価格：575円（2025年3月4日まで）

・メーカー：The Irregular Corporation

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/621060/PC_Building_Simulator/

ベセスダ製の「インディ・ジョーンズ」が初セール！ インディとなり歴史上最大の謎を解き明かそう

・タイトル：インディ・ジョーンズ/大いなる円環

・割引率：20％

・価格：7744円（2025年3月4日まで）

・メーカー：ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2677660/_/

