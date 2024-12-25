ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（12月25日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

178の名曲を収録した「初音ミク」出演のリズムゲーム！

・タイトル：初音ミク Project DIVA MEGA39’s＋

・割引率：60％

・価格： 1716円（2025年1月3日3時ごろまで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1761390/_Project_DIVA_MEGA39s/

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and Project DIVA MEGA 39’s are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. © Crypton Future Media, INC.

手応え抜群のダークファンタジーアクションRPG！

・タイトル：ELDEN RING

・割引率：40％

・価格：5544円（2025年1月3日3時ごろまで）

・メーカー：フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

2人プレイで協力して謎を解こう！ 独創的なアクションアドベンチャー

・タイトル：It Takes Two

・割引率：80％

・価格：860円（2025年1月3日3時ごろまで）

・メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426210/It_Takes_Two/

© 2021 Hazelight Studios AB. All Rights Reserved. IT TAKES TWO is a trademark of Hazelight Studios AB. EA and the EA logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

ユーザー評価が“非常に好評”な、銀河を舞台にしたSFストラテジーゲーム

・タイトル：Stellaris

・割引率：90％

・価格：539円（2025年1月3日3時ごろまで）

・メーカー：Paradox Interactive

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/281990/Stellaris/

©2016-2024 and published by Paradox Interactive AB. STELLARIS and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S., and other countries. Other trademarks, logos, and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

スーファミの名作RPG『ロマンシング サ・ガ２』を最新技術で遊びやすくリメイク！

・タイトル：ロマンシング サガ2 リベンジオブザセブン

・割引率：25％

・価格：5115円（2025年1月3日3時ごろまで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455640/_2/

© SQUARE ENIX