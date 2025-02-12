ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（2月12日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

ゾンビの黙示録を舞台にした協力型アクションホラーFPS！

・タイトル：Left 4 Dead 2

・割引率：90％

・価格：120円（2025年2月18日まで）

・メーカー：Valve

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/550/Left_4_Dead_2/

© 2009 Valve Corporation. All rights reserved. Valve, the Valve logo, Left 4 Dead, the Left 4 Dead logo, Source, the Source logo, Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Portal and Team Fortress are trademarks or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

「すごろくゲーム」×「RPG」の「ドカポン」シリーズ最新作！

・タイトル：ドカポンキングダム コネクト

・割引率：70％

・価格：1740円（2025年2月18日まで）

・メーカー：アイディアファクトリー（コンパイルハート）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2338140/_/

©2023 STING/IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by IDEA FACTORY INTERNATIONAL.

UE5を使用し、よりグレードアップしたオープンワールド恐竜サバイバルアクション

・タイトル：ARK: Survival Ascended【早期アクセスゲーム】

・割引率：45％

・価格：3718円（2025年2月25日まで）

・メーカー：Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

©2024 Wildcard Properties LLC. Published by Studio Wildcard. Developed by Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Ascended is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. All rights reserved.

TM & ©2024 SCG Power Rangers LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.

正義を貫き通すことの大切さを題材にした『テイルズ オブ ヴェスペリア』の完全版！

・タイトル：Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

・割引率：80％

・価格：1254円（2025年2月18日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/738540/Tales_of_Vesperia_Definitive_Edition/

©藤島康介 ©2019 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

※「Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition」と「テイルズ オブ ヴェスペリア REMASTER」は同じ商品です。

ライザたちの最後の夏、最後の秘密を楽しもう！

・タイトル：ライザのアトリエ３ ～終わりの錬金術士と秘密の鍵～

・割引率：50％

・価格：4290円（2025年2月25日まで）

・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1999770/3/

©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.