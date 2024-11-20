ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月20日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

本作含む、『Detroit: Become Human』や『HEAVY RAIN』などQuantic Dream作品を集めたバンドル版もお買い得！

・タイトル：『Beyond: Two Souls』（ビヨンド：ツーソウルズ）

・割引率：75％

・価格：575円（11月26日まで）

・メーカー：Quantic Dream

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/960990/Beyond_Two_Souls/

©2013 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Beyond: Two Souls” and “Beyond” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

派生作の『DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation』も人気の3D対戦格闘ゲーム！

・タイトル：DEAD OR ALIVE 6

・割引率：80％

・価格：1716円（11月28日まで）

・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/838380/DEAD_OR_ALIVE_6/

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 ©2019 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved. The DEAD OR ALIVE logo is a registered trademark of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

FPSの金字塔『Half-Life』の続編！ エイリアンから地球を救うために戦おう

・タイトル：Half-Life 2

・割引率：90％

・価格：120円（11月23日まで）

・メーカー：Valve

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/220/HalfLife_2/

© 2004 Valve Corporation. All rights reserved. Valve, the Valve logo, Half-Life, the Half-Life logo, the Lambda logo, Counter-Strike, the Counter-Strike logo, and Source are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Sierra and the Sierra logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sierra Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Vivendi Universal Games and the Vivendi Universal Games logo are trademarks of Vivendi Universal Games, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

マーベルのヒーローたちが集合するシミュレーションRPG！

・タイトル：マーベル ミッドナイト・サンズ

・割引率：85％

・価格：1237円（11月22日まで）

・メーカー：2K

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/368260/_/

© 2022 MARVEL © 2022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K, Firaxis Games and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

自由に惑星を作り変えよう！ 太陽系が舞台のサンドボックスアドベンチャー

・タイトル：ASTRONEER

・割引率：67％

・価格：1155円（11月28日まで）

・メーカー：System Era Softworks

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/361420/ASTRONEER/

Copyright © 2024 System Era Softworks