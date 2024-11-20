『DEAD OR ALIVE 6』が80％オフなど、名作タイトルがお買い得！
75％オフで『ビヨンド: ツーソウルズ』が575円！Quantic Dreamが手掛けたサイコアクションスリラー
ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（11月20日13時調べ）
■Steamストア
https://store.steampowered.com/
■Steam「スペシャル」ページ
https://store.steampowered.com/specials/
本作含む、『Detroit: Become Human』や『HEAVY RAIN』などQuantic Dream作品を集めたバンドル版もお買い得！
・タイトル：『Beyond: Two Souls』（ビヨンド：ツーソウルズ）
・割引率：75％
・価格：575円（11月26日まで）
・メーカー：Quantic Dream
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/960990/Beyond_Two_Souls/
©2013 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Beyond: Two Souls” and “Beyond” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.
派生作の『DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation』も人気の3D対戦格闘ゲーム！
・タイトル：DEAD OR ALIVE 6
・割引率：80％
・価格：1716円（11月28日まで）
・メーカー：コーエーテクモゲームス
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/838380/DEAD_OR_ALIVE_6/
DEAD OR ALIVE 6 ©2019 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved. The DEAD OR ALIVE logo is a registered trademark of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
FPSの金字塔『Half-Life』の続編！ エイリアンから地球を救うために戦おう
・タイトル：Half-Life 2
・割引率：90％
・価格：120円（11月23日まで）
・メーカー：Valve
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/220/HalfLife_2/
© 2004 Valve Corporation. All rights reserved. Valve, the Valve logo, Half-Life, the Half-Life logo, the Lambda logo, Counter-Strike, the Counter-Strike logo, and Source are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Sierra and the Sierra logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sierra Entertainment, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Vivendi Universal Games and the Vivendi Universal Games logo are trademarks of Vivendi Universal Games, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
マーベルのヒーローたちが集合するシミュレーションRPG！
・タイトル：マーベル ミッドナイト・サンズ
・割引率：85％
・価格：1237円（11月22日まで）
・メーカー：2K
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/368260/_/
© 2022 MARVEL © 2022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., 2K, Firaxis Games and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
自由に惑星を作り変えよう！ 太陽系が舞台のサンドボックスアドベンチャー
・タイトル：ASTRONEER
・割引率：67％
・価格：1155円（11月28日まで）
・メーカー：System Era Softworks
・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/361420/ASTRONEER/
Copyright © 2024 System Era Softworks
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう