今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、EAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が久しぶりに1位に返り咲き！ 2位にはバンダイナムコエンターテインメントの『ガンダムブレイカー4』が、3位には本日22時ごろにアンロックされるFocus Entertainmentの「Warhammer 40,000」シリーズ最新作『Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2』がランクインしている。

4位には「呪術廻戦」とのコラボレーションが開催中であるCom2uSの『サマナーズウォー: Sky Arena』が登場。また、新作タイトルとして5位にEAの『EA SPORTS FC 25』がランクインしている。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年9月9日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『ガンダムブレイカー4』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●8470円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1672500/4/

©創通・サンライズ ©創通・サンライズ・MBS

3.『Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2』

●Focus Entertainment

●2024年9月9日発売

●Standard Edition：9800円

Gold Edition：1万4800円

Ultra Edition：1万6800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2183900/Warhammer_40000_Space_Marine_2/

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 © Games Workshop Limited 2024. Space Marine, the Space Marine logo, GW, Games Workshop, Space Marine, 40K, Warhammer, Warhammer 40,000, 40,000, the ‘Aquila' Double-headed Eagle logo, and all associated logos, illustrations, images, names, creatures, races, vehicles, locations, weapons, characters, and the distinctive likeness thereof, are either ® or TM, and/or © Games Workshop Limited, variably registered around the world, and used under license. Focus Entertainment and its logos are trademarks, registered or not, of Focus Entertainment. Saber Interactive and its logos are trademarks, registered or not, of Saber Interactive. All rights reserved to their respective owners.

4.『サマナーズウォー: Sky Arena』

●Com2uS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426960/_Sky_Arena/

© Com2uS Corp. All Rights Reserved.

5.『EA SPORTS FC 25』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●2024年9月27日発売

●Standard Edition：9800円

Ultimate Edition：1万4400円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2669320/EA_SPORTS_FC_25/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc. Electronic Arts, EA, EA SPORTS, the EA SPORTS logo, EA SPORTS FC, the EA SPORTS FC logo, Frostbite, the Frostbite logo, Football Ultimate Team, and Ultimate Team are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

6.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

7.『ARK: Survival Ascended』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●4529円（9月13日まで33％オフ、以降は6760円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

©2024 Wildcard Properties LLC. Published by Studio Wildcard. Developed by Studio Wildcard. ARK: Survival Ascended is a trademark of Studio Wildcard. All rights reserved.



TM & ©2024 SCG Power Rangers LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.

8.『黒神話：悟空』

●Game Science

●発売中

●7590円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2358720/_/

Copyright © Game Science Interactive Technology Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved 游科互动科技有限公司

9.『Call of Duty: Black Ops 6』

●アクティビジョン

●2024年10月25日発売予定

●通常版：9800円

秘蔵版：1万3400円

秘蔵版アップグレード：3600円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2933620/Call_of_Duty_Black_Ops_6/

© 2024 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION、CALL OF DUTY、CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS、CALL OF DUTY WARZONEおよびMODERN WARFAREはActivision Publishing, Inc.の商標です。そのほかの商標や製品名はその所有者に帰属します。本製品にはId Softwareからライセンスが供与されたソフトウェアテクノロジー(Id Technology)が含まれます。Id Technology © 1999-2024 Id Software, Inc.

10.『The First Descendant』

●NEXON

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2074920/The_First_Descendant/

© 2024 NEXON Korea Corporation & NEXON Games Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.