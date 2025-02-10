今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、第2回オープンベータテスト（OBT）が始まった『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が1位。今週末にもOBTは実施するので、まだプレイしていない人はお見逃しなく。2位にはKONAMIの無料ゲームの『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』、3位には『餓狼伝説』の舞の参戦で盛り上がる『ストリートファイター6』がランクインしている。

そのほかのタイトルとしては、6位にランクインしたDeep Silverの『Kingdom Come: Deliverance II』に注目。ネットでの評判もよく、Steamのユーザーレビューも非常に好評となっている。ランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2025年2月10日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●2025年2月28日

●9900円

Deluxe Edition：1万1900円

Premium Deluxe Edition：1万3900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

2.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

3.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3995円（2月11日まで50％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

4.『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』

●2K

●2025年2月12日

●通常版：8800円

デラックス エディション：1万2650円（※）

創始者エディション：1万6500円（※）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1295660/__VII/

©2024 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Sid Meier’s Civilization, Civilization, Civ, 2K, Firaxis Games, Take-Two Interactive Software and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

※アドバンスドアクセスで2025年2月7日より実施中。

5.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

6.『Kingdom Come: Deliverance II（キングダムカム・デリバランス II）』

●Deep Silver

●発売中

●通常版：8090円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1771300/Kingdom_Come_Deliverance_II/

© 2024 Warhorse Studios s.r.o. Published by Deep Silver. Deep Silver is a division of PLAION. Deep Silver and Plaion and their respective logos are trademarks of Plaion GmbH, Embracer Platz 1, 6604 Hoefen, Austria. Warhorse and Kingdom Come: Deliverance are registered trademarks of Warhorse Studios s.r.o. Portions of this software are included under license © 2019-2024 Crytek GmbH. All rights reserved. Crytek, Cryengine and their respective logos are trademarks of Crytek GmbH. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

7.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

8.『真・三國無双 ORIGINS』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●9680円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2384580/_ORIGINS/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

9.『首都高バトル』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●元気

●発売中

●3960円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2634950/_/

© Genki Co., Ltd.

10.『Path of Exile 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Grinding Gear Games

●発売中

●Path of Exile 2 Early Access Supporter Pack：4642円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2694490/Path_of_Exile_2/

©2010-2024 Grinding Gear Games