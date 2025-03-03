ゲーム  >  ついに発売した『モンハンワイルズ』が1位！ほかにも新作タイトルが多数ランクイン【Steamランキング】
ついに発売した『モンハンワイルズ』が1位！ほかにも新作タイトルが多数ランクイン【Steamランキング】

2025年03月03日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、ついに発売されたカプコンの『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が1位に。2位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』、3位には3月21日発売のコーエーテクモゲームスの『ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～』がランクインしている。

　新作タイトルとしては、2月19日に配信されたアカツキゲームスの基本無料ゲームの『トライブナイン / TRIBE NINE』が4位に初登場。ほかにも『NBA 2K25』や『DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation』など、これまでのランキングではあまり見かけなかったタイトルも顔見せしている。

　そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン
●発売中
●9900円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～』

3.『ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～』

●コーエーテクモゲームス
●2025年3月21日発売
●ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～ with Pre-purchase Bonus……9680円
　ユミアのアトリエ ～追憶の錬金術士と幻創の地～ Digital Deluxe with Season Pass with Pre-purchase Bonus……1万5620円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3123410/_/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

4.『トライブナイン / TRIBE NINE』

4.『トライブナイン / TRIBE NINE』

●アカツキゲームス
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2376580/__TRIBE_NINE/

© Akatsuki Games Inc.

5.『NBA 2K25』x『TopSpin 2K25』バンドル

5.『NBA 2K25』x『TopSpin 2K25』バンドル

●2K
●発売中
●4404円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2878980/NBA_2K25/

© 2005-2024 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Published by 2K. 2K, T2, and related logos, are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The NBA and individual NBA member team identifications reproduced on this product are trademarks and copyrighted designs, and/or other forms of intellectual property, that are the exclusive property of NBA Properties, Inc. and the respective NBA member teams and may not be used, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of NBA Properties, Inc. © 2024 NBA Properties, Inc. All rights reserved. The NBPA identifications are the intellectual property of the National Basketball Players Association and may not be used without the prior written consent of National Basketball Players Incorporated © 2024 the National Basketball Players Association. All rights reserved. The ESRB ratings icon is a trademark of the Entertainment Software Association. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Patents and Patent Pending:www.take2games.com/Legal.

6.『DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation』

6.『DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation』

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1361350/DEAD_OR_ALIVE_Xtreme_Venus_Vacation/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

7.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

7.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

8.『ストリートファイター6』

8.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン
●発売中
●3995円（2月11日まで50％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

9.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

9.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

10.『都市伝説解体センター』

10.『都市伝説解体センター』

●SHUEISHA GAMES
●発売中
●1980円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089600/_/

©Hakababunko / SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES

■関連サイト

