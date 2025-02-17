今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に続きカプコンの『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が1位を獲得。2位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』、3位にはKONAMIの『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』と無料ゲームが続く。

新作タイトルとしては、6位に先週発売したSHUEISHA GAMESの『都市伝説解体センター』が、7位に今週発売のセガの『龍が如く８外伝 Pirates in Hawaii』が、そして10位にコーエーテクモゲームスの新作『無双アビス』がランクインしている。ランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2025年2月17日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●2025年2月28日

●9900円

Deluxe Edition：1万1900円

Premium Deluxe Edition：1万3900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

4.『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』

●2K

●発売中

●8800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1295660/__VII/

©2024 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Sid Meier’s Civilization, Civilization, Civ, 2K, Firaxis Games, Take-Two Interactive Software and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

5.『Path of Exile 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Grinding Gear Games

●発売中

●Path of Exile 2 Early Access Supporter Pack：4642円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2694490/Path_of_Exile_2/

©2010-2024 Grinding Gear Games

6.『都市伝説解体センター』

●SHUEISHA GAMES

●発売中

●1782円（2月27日までリリース記念セールで10％オフ、以降は1980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089600/_/

©Hakababunko / SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES

7.『龍が如く８外伝 Pirates in Hawaii』

●セガ

●2025年2月21日発売予定

●6930円

デラックス・エディション：8690円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3061810/8_Pirates_in_Hawaii/

©SEGA

8.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

9.『Kingdom Come: Deliverance II（キングダムカム・デリバランス II）』

●Deep Silver

●発売中

●通常版：8090円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1771300/Kingdom_Come_Deliverance_II/

© 2024 Warhorse Studios s.r.o. Published by Deep Silver. Deep Silver is a division of PLAION. Deep Silver and Plaion and their respective logos are trademarks of Plaion GmbH, Embracer Platz 1, 6604 Hoefen, Austria. Warhorse and Kingdom Come: Deliverance are registered trademarks of Warhorse Studios s.r.o. Portions of this software are included under license © 2019-2024 Crytek GmbH. All rights reserved. Crytek, Cryengine and their respective logos are trademarks of Crytek GmbH. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

10.『無双アビス』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●2970円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3178350/_/

© 2025 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. All rights reserved.