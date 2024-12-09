今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、Grinding Gear Gamesの新作アクションRPG『Path of Exile 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】が1位に。2位にはValveの基本プレイ無料ゲーム『Counter-Strike 2』が、3位にはKONAMIの『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』がランクインしている。

ほかの新作タイトルとしては、6位にベセスダ・ソフトワークスの『インディ・ジョーンズ/大いなる円環』、7位にNetEase Gamesの基本無料ゲーム『マーベル・ライバルズ』が登場。ランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2024年12月9日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『Path of Exile 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Grinding Gear Games

●発売中

●Path of Exile 2 Early Access Supporter Pack：4642円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2694490/Path_of_Exile_2/

©2010-2024 Grinding Gear Games

2.『Counter-Strike 2』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

3.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI



©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment

4.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

5.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

6.『インディ・ジョーンズ/大いなる円環』

●ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

●発売中

●9680円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2677660/_/

© & ™ 2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. Developed by MachineGames Sweden AB and published by ZeniMax Media Inc. Game codes ©2024 ZeniMax Media Inc. ZeniMax, MachineGames and their respective logos are trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. All rights reserved.

7.『マーベル・ライバルズ』

●NetEase Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2767030/_/

©2024 MARVEL

©1997-2024 NetEase, lnc. All Rights Reserved.

8.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●2025年2月28日

●9900円

Deluxe Edition：1万1900円

Premium Deluxe Edition：1万3900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

9.『ドラゴンクエストIII そして伝説へ…』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●7678円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2701660/III/

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SPIKE CHUNSOFT/SQUARE ENIX, © SUGIYAMA KOBO, ℗ SUGIYAMA KOBO

10.『Strinova（ストリノヴァ）』

●iDreamSky

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1282270/Strinova/

© iDreamSky