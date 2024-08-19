今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、EAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が1位に。2位には8月20日発売のGame Scienceの『黒神話：悟空』、3位にはセール中のアトラスの『ペルソナ３ リロード』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、6位に早期アクセス中の工場建設ゲーム『shapez 2』が、8位に文明が崩壊した未来世界が舞台のマルチプレイオープンワールドサバイバルゲーム『Once Human』が初登場。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年8月19日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『黒神話：悟空』

●Game Science

●2024年8月20日発売

●通常版：7590円

デジタルデラックス版：8580円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2358720/_/

Copyright © Game Science Interactive Technology Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved 游科互动科技有限公司

3.『ペルソナ３ リロード』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●5808円（8月20日まで40％オフ、以降は9680円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2161700/3/

©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.

4.『ガンダムブレイカー4』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●2024年8月29日発売予定

●通常版：8470円

デジタルデラックスエディション：1万2430円

デジタルアルティメットエディション：1万3970円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1672500/4/

©創通・サンライズ ©創通・サンライズ・MBS

5.『The First Descendant』

●NEXON

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2074920/The_First_Descendant/

© 2024 NEXON Korea Corporation & NEXON Games Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

6.『shapez 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●tobspr Games／Gamera Games

●発売中

●2240円（8月30日まで20％オフ、以降は2800円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2162800/shapez_2/

Copyright 2020 - 2024 tobspr Games | shapez ®. All rights reserved.

7.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●986円（8月26日まで60％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8.『Once Human』

●Starry Studio

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2139460/Once_Human/

©1997-2022 NetEase, lnc. All Rights Reserved.

9.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

10.『ペルソナ５ ザ・ロイヤル』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●3071円（8月20日まで60％オフ、以降は7678円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1687950/5/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and PERSONA 5 ROYAL are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.