今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、EAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が久しぶりに1位を獲得。2位にはセールで25％オフになっているアトラスの『メタファー：リファンタジオ』が、3位にはAmazon Gamesの『スローン・アンド・リバティ』がランクインしている。

そのほかのタイトルで注目なのは、5位の2Kの『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VI アンソロジー』。本編＋DLCのセットが、なんと92％オフと破格の割引率で販売されている。ランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2024年12月2日10時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『メタファー：リファンタジオ』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●7408円（12月5日まで25％オフ、以降は9878円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2679460/_/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA.

3.『スローン・アンド・リバティ』

●Amazon Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2429640/_/

Published by Amazon Games under license. ©2024 NCSOFT Corporation. All rights reserved. THRONE AND LIBERTY and the THRONE AND LIBERTY logo are trademarks of NCSOFT Corporation. Used by Amazon Games under license. Amazon Games, Amazon, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3995円（12月5日まで50％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VI アンソロジー』

●2K

●発売中

●1841円（12月5日まで92％オフ、2万3910円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/21432/Sid_Meiers_Civilization_VI_Anthology/

©2016-2021 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Sid Meier’s Civilization, Civilization, Civ, 2K, Firaxis Games, Take-Two Interactive Software and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

6.『Strinova（ストリノヴァ）』

●iDreamSky

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1282270/Strinova/

© iDreamSky

7.『サマナーズウォー: Sky Arena』

●Com2uS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426960/_Sky_Arena/

© Com2uS Corp. All Rights Reserved.

8.『ドラゴンクエストIII そして伝説へ…』

●スクウェア・エニックス

●発売中

●7678円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2701660/III/

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SPIKE CHUNSOFT/SQUARE ENIX, © SUGIYAMA KOBO, ℗ SUGIYAMA KOBO

9.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン

●2025年2月28日

●9900円

Deluxe Edition：1万1900円

Premium Deluxe Edition：1万3900円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

10.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2024 Konami Digital Entertainment