いよいよ今月発売！『モンスターハンターワイルズ』がランキング1位に【Steamランキング】

2025年02月03日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、2月28日と発売が近づくカプコンの『モンスターハンターワイルズ』が1位を獲得。2位には2月12日発売の2Kの『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』、3位には元気の『首都高バトル』がランクインしている。

　新作タイトルとしては、10位に2月5日発売のDeep Silverの『Kingdom Come: Deliverance II』が登場。こちらは、中世ヨーロッパのオープンワールドを舞台にしたアクションRPGだ。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記を確認してほしい。

※2025年2月3日8時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンターワイルズ』

●カプコン
●2025年2月28日
●9900円
　Deluxe Edition：1万1900円
　Premium Deluxe Edition：1万3900円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2246340/Monster_Hunter_Wilds/

©CAPCOM

2.『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』

●2K
●2025年2月12日
●通常版：8800円
　デラックス エディション：1万2650円（※）
　創始者エディション：1万6500円※）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1295660/__VII/

©2024 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Sid Meier’s Civilization, Civilization, Civ, 2K, Firaxis Games, Take-Two Interactive Software and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
※アドバンスドアクセスで2025年2月7日よりプレイ可能。

3.『首都高バトル』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●元気
●発売中
●3960円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2634950/_/

© Genki Co., Ltd.

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン
●発売中
●3995円（2月11日まで50％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『真・三國無双 ORIGINS』

●コーエーテクモゲームス
●発売中
●9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2384580/_ORIGINS/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

©2010-2024 Grinding Gear Games

6.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

7.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

8.『Path of Exile 2』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Grinding Gear Games
●発売中
●Path of Exile 2 Early Access Supporter Pack：4642円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2694490/Path_of_Exile_2/

9.『ファイナルファンタジーVII リバース』

●スクウェア・エニックス
●発売中
●9878円（2月6日まで早期購入セールで30％オフの6915円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2909400/FINAL_FANTASY_VII_REBIRTH/

© SQUARE ENIX
CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA / ROBERTO FERRARI
LOGO ILLUSTRATION:© YOSHITAKA AMANO

10.『Kingdom Come: Deliverance II（キングダムカム・デリバランス II）』

●Deep Silver
●2025年2月5日発売
●通常版：8090円
　Gold Edition：1万790円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1771300/Kingdom_Come_Deliverance_II/

© 2024 Warhorse Studios s.r.o. Published by Deep Silver. Deep Silver is a division of PLAION. Deep Silver and Plaion and their respective logos are trademarks of Plaion GmbH, Embracer Platz 1, 6604 Hoefen, Austria. Warhorse and Kingdom Come: Deliverance are registered trademarks of Warhorse Studios s.r.o. Portions of this software are included under license © 2019-2024 Crytek GmbH. All rights reserved. Crytek, Cryengine and their respective logos are trademarks of Crytek GmbH. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

■関連サイト

