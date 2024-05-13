  • Facebookアイコン
5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

2024年05月13日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、1位が『Counter-Strike 2』、2位が『エーペックスレジェンド』、4位が『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』と無料プレイゲームが上位に並ぶ。

　5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が5位、先週発売したローグライク・ダンジョンアドベンチャー『Hades II』が6位など、ランキング後半は新作タイトルが多数ランクインしている。

　そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年5月13日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『Counter-Strike 2』

●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。©2024 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『ストリートファイター6』

5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

4.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

5.『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』

5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
●2024年5月17日発売
●7590円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215430/Ghost_of_Tsushima_DIRECTORS_CUT/

©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Sucker Punch Productions LLC が開発。Ghost of Tsushima は、米国およびその他の国における Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC の登録商標です。

6.『Hades II』【早期アクセスゲーム】

5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

●Supergiant Games
●発売中
●3400円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1145350/Hades_II/

© Supergiant Games, LLC 2024. All rights reserved

7.『Rabbit and Steel』

5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

●mino_dev
●発売中
●1530円（5月17日まで10％オフ、以降は1700円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2132850/Rabbit_and_Steel/

© mino_dev LLC 2022

8.『Little Kitty, Big City』【早期アクセスゲーム】

5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

●Double Dagger Studio
●発売中
●2340円（5月24日まで10％オフ、以降は2600円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1177980/Little_Kitty_Big_City/

Copyright 2024, Double Dagger Studio LLC

9.『Abiotic Factor』【早期アクセスゲーム】

5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

●Playstack
●発売中
●2800円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/427410/Abiotic_Factor/

© 2024 Deep Field Games and Playstack Games.All rights reserved.

10.『スノウブレイク：禁域降臨』

5月17日発売のPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が初ランクイン！【Steamランキング】

●Amazing Seasun Games
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668080/_/

© 2023 SEASUN GAMES PTE. LTD. All rights reserved.

