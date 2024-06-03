毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
最新作『ワイルズ』への期待も高まる『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！しかもセール中で986円【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、セール中カプコンの『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位。もともと人気のあるタイトルだが、最新作の『モンスターハンターワイルズ』へのセーブデータ連動が発表されたのが後押ししたか？
2位にはQooland Games配信、CampFire Studio開発の早期アクセスゲーム『Soulmask』が、10位にはKOTAKE CREATEの「８番」シリーズ最新作『８番のりば』が初登場している。
そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。
※2024年6月3日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』
●カプコン
●発売中
●986円（6月13日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
2.『Soulmask』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Qooland Games
●発売中
●3510円（6月7日まで10％オフ、以降は3900円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2646460/Soulmask/
©QOOLAND PTE. LTD. All Rights Reserved.
3.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』
●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●6月21日発売予定
●9020円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.
4.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM
5.『Counter-Strike 2』
●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/
Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。©2024 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.
6.『Destiny 2』
●Bungie
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1085660/Destiny_2/
© 2023 Bungie, Inc. All rights reserved.Destiny, the Destiny Logo, Bungie and the Bungie Logo are among the trademarks of Bungie, Inc.
7.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.
8.『GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-』
●アークシステムワークス
●発売中
●1995円（6月12日まで50％オフ、以降は3990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1384160/GUILTY_GEAR_STRIVE/
© ARC SYSTEM WORKS
9.『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』
●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
●発売中
●7590円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215430/Ghost_of_Tsushima_DIRECTORS_CUT/
©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Sucker Punch Productions LLC が開発。Ghost of Tsushima は、米国およびその他の国における Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC の登録商標です。
10.『８番のりば』
●KOTAKE CREATE
●発売中
●470円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2903560/_/
© KOTAKE CREATE Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう