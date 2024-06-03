今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、セール中カプコンの『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位。もともと人気のあるタイトルだが、最新作の『モンスターハンターワイルズ』へのセーブデータ連動が発表されたのが後押ししたか？

2位にはQooland Games配信、CampFire Studio開発の早期アクセスゲーム『Soulmask』が、10位にはKOTAKE CREATEの「８番」シリーズ最新作『８番のりば』が初登場している。

そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年6月3日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●986円（6月13日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『Soulmask』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Qooland Games

●発売中

●3510円（6月7日まで10％オフ、以降は3900円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2646460/Soulmask/

©QOOLAND PTE. LTD. All Rights Reserved.

3.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●6月21日発売予定

●9020円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『Counter-Strike 2』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。©2024 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

6.『Destiny 2』

●Bungie

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1085660/Destiny_2/

© 2023 Bungie, Inc. All rights reserved.Destiny, the Destiny Logo, Bungie and the Bungie Logo are among the trademarks of Bungie, Inc.

7.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

8.『GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-』

●アークシステムワークス

●発売中

●1995円（6月12日まで50％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1384160/GUILTY_GEAR_STRIVE/

© ARC SYSTEM WORKS

9.『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●発売中

●7590円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215430/Ghost_of_Tsushima_DIRECTORS_CUT/

©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Sucker Punch Productions LLC が開発。Ghost of Tsushima は、米国およびその他の国における Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC の登録商標です。

10.『８番のりば』

●KOTAKE CREATE

●発売中

●470円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2903560/_/

© KOTAKE CREATE Licensed to and published by Active Gaming Media Inc.