毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
『Counter-Strike 2』が1位！2位には『Ghost of Tsushima DC』がランクイン【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、1位は先週に引き続き『Counter-Strike 2』が獲得。2位にはSIEのPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が、3位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が登場している。
7位には、現在予約受付中のゲーム本編と大型DLCがセットになったフロム・ソフトウェアの『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』がランクイン。セール中の『ストリートファイター6』『サイバーパンク2077』『Baldur's Gate 3』もお見逃しなく。
そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。
※2024年5月20日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『Counter-Strike 2』
●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/
Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。©2024 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.
2.『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』
●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
●発売中
●7590円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215430/Ghost_of_Tsushima_DIRECTORS_CUT/
©2024 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Sucker Punch Productions LLC が開発。Ghost of Tsushima は、米国およびその他の国における Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC の登録商標です。
3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.
4.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●5273円（4月30日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM
5.『サイバーパンク2077』
●CD PROJEKT RED
●発売中
●4389円（5月27日まで50％オフ、以降は 8778円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/
CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
6.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment
7.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』
●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●6月21日発売予定
●9020円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.
8.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』
●カプコン
●発売中
●2990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
9.『Baldur's Gate 3』
●Larian Studios
●発売中
●7224円（5月24日まで15％オフ、以降は8499円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1086940/Baldurs_Gate_3/
© 2023 Larian Studios. All rights reserved. Larian Studios is a registered trademark of Arrakis NV, affiliate of Larian Studios Games ltd. All company names, brand names, trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. © 2023 Wizards of the coast. All rights reserved. Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate, Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC.
10.『Rabbit and Steel』
●mino_dev
●発売中
●1700円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2132850/Rabbit_and_Steel/
© mino_dev LLC 2022
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう