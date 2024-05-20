今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、1位は先週に引き続き『Counter-Strike 2』が獲得。2位にはSIEのPC版『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』が、3位にはEAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が登場している。

7位には、現在予約受付中のゲーム本編と大型DLCがセットになったフロム・ソフトウェアの『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』がランクイン。セール中の『ストリートファイター6』『サイバーパンク2077』『Baldur's Gate 3』もお見逃しなく。

そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年5月20日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『Counter-Strike 2』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

2.『Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT』

●ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

●発売中

●7590円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215430/Ghost_of_Tsushima_DIRECTORS_CUT/

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●5273円（4月30日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

5.『サイバーパンク2077』

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●4389円（5月27日まで50％オフ、以降は 8778円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

6.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

7.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●6月21日発売予定

●9020円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

8.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●2990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

9.『Baldur's Gate 3』

●Larian Studios

●発売中

●7224円（5月24日まで15％オフ、以降は8499円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1086940/Baldurs_Gate_3/

10.『Rabbit and Steel』

●mino_dev

●発売中

●1700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2132850/Rabbit_and_Steel/

