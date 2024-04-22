今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、986円と超お買い得の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位に。2位には「幻想水滸伝」シリーズを手掛けたスタッフが贈る新作RPG『百英雄伝』が初登場している。

今週はセールタイトルが多数ランクインしているが、7位の『Rust』と10位『Back 4 Blood』は23日午前1時59分までなのでお見逃しなく。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年4月22日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●986円（4月30日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『百英雄伝』

●505 Games

●2024年4月23日発売

●通常版：5680円

デジタルデラックスエディション：8700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1658280/_/

©2024 Developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios Inc. Published by 505 Games. All product names, logos, brands, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are registered trademarks of 505 Games SpA. All rights reserved.

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●5273円（4月30日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

6.『モンスターハンターライズ』

●カプコン

●発売中

●997円（4月30日まで75％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

7.『Rust』

●Facepunch Studios

●発売中

●3015円（4月23日まで33％オフ、以降は4500円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/252490/Rust/

© 2022 Facepunch Studios - All rights reserved

8.『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition』

●アクティビジョン／フロム・ソフトウェア

●発売中

●4180円（5月3日まで50％オフ、以降は8360円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/

©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.

9.『RimWorld』

●Ludeon Studios

●発売中

●3080円（4月26日まで20％オフ、以降は3850円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/294100/RimWorld/

© Ludeon Studios and Tynan Sylvester. Privacy policy.

Memento mori.

10.『Back 4 Blood』

●ワーナー ゲーム

●発売中

●858円（4月23日まで90％オフ、以降は8580円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/924970/Back_4_Blood/

BACK 4 BLOOD™ © Turtle Rock Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BACK 4 BLOOD™ and the BACK 4 BLOOD™ logo are the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Slamfire, Inc. throughout the world. Turtle Rock Studios® and the Turtle Rock Studios® logo are the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Turtle Rock Studios, Inc. throughout the world. Published by WB Games Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.



WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: TM & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(s20)