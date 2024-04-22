  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2024May

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】
毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング

第82回

毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

2024年04月22日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、986円と超お買い得の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位に。2位には「幻想水滸伝」シリーズを手掛けたスタッフが贈る新作RPG『百英雄伝』が初登場している。

　今週はセールタイトルが多数ランクインしているが、7位の『Rust』と10位『Back 4 Blood』は23日午前1時59分までなのでお見逃しなく。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年4月22日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●986円（4月30日まで67％オフ、以降は2990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『百英雄伝』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●505 Games
●2024年4月23日発売
●通常版：5680円
　デジタルデラックスエディション：8700円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1658280/_/

©2024 Developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios Inc. Published by 505 Games. All product names, logos, brands, and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are registered trademarks of 505 Games SpA. All rights reserved.

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『ストリートファイター6』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●5273円（4月30日まで34％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

6.『モンスターハンターライズ』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●997円（4月30日まで75％オフ、以降は3990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

7.『Rust』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●Facepunch Studios
●発売中
●3015円（4月23日まで33％オフ、以降は4500円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/252490/Rust/

© 2022 Facepunch Studios - All rights reserved

8.『Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●アクティビジョン／フロム・ソフトウェア
●発売中
●4180円（5月3日まで50％オフ、以降は8360円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/814380/Sekiro_Shadows_Die_Twice__GOTY_Edition/

©2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.

9.『RimWorld』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●Ludeon Studios
●発売中
●3080円（4月26日まで20％オフ、以降は3850円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/294100/RimWorld/

© Ludeon Studios and Tynan Sylvester. Privacy policy.
Memento mori.

10.『Back 4 Blood』

ブーム再燃の『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が1位！明日発売の『百英雄伝』が2位に【Steamランキング】

●ワーナー ゲーム
●発売中
●858円（4月23日まで90％オフ、以降は8580円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/924970/Back_4_Blood/

BACK 4 BLOOD™ © Turtle Rock Studios, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BACK 4 BLOOD™ and the BACK 4 BLOOD™ logo are the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Slamfire, Inc. throughout the world. Turtle Rock Studios® and the Turtle Rock Studios® logo are the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Turtle Rock Studios, Inc. throughout the world. Published by WB Games Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

WARNER BROS. GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: TM & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(s20)

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています