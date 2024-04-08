  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】
毎週月曜更新！最新Steamゲーム売り上げランキング

第80回

毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

2024年04月08日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、EAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が1位、KONAMIの『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』が2位と無料ゲームが上位を獲得。3位には『モンスターハンター：ワールド』、4位には『ストリートファイター6』とカプコンの人気タイトルが並ぶ。

　『バックパック・バトル』や『Supermarket Simulator』など、インディーズゲームの人気も高いのが見逃せない。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年4月8日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

3.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●2990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4.『ストリートファイター6』

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『Winning Post 10 2024』

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●コーエーテクモゲームス
●発売中
●1万780円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2586650/Winning_Post_10_2024/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

6.『バックパック・バトル』【早期アクセスゲーム】

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●PlayWithFurcifer／IndieArk
●発売中
●1700円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2427700/_/

© PlayWithFurcifer, 2024. All rights reserved. Licensed to & published by IndieArk. Licensed to & published by Shochiku Co.,Ltd. in Japan.

7.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

8.『Supermarket Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●Nokta Games
●発売中
●1500円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2670630/Supermarket_Simulator/

© Nokta Games All rights reserved.

9.『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●8990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/

©CAPCOM
DRAGON'S DOGMA is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

10.『サイバーパンク2077』

『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】

●CD PROJEKT RED
●発売中
●8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

■関連サイト

