『エーペックスレジェンズ』が貫録の1位に！そのほかお馴染みの人気タイトルが並ぶ【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、EAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が1位、KONAMIの『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』が2位と無料ゲームが上位を獲得。3位には『モンスターハンター：ワールド』、4位には『ストリートファイター6』とカプコンの人気タイトルが並ぶ。
『バックパック・バトル』や『Supermarket Simulator』など、インディーズゲームの人気も高いのが見逃せない。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。
※2024年4月8日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
2.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
3.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』
●カプコン
●発売中
●2990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
4.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
5.『Winning Post 10 2024』
●コーエーテクモゲームス
●発売中
●1万780円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2586650/Winning_Post_10_2024/
6.『バックパック・バトル』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●PlayWithFurcifer／IndieArk
●発売中
●1700円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2427700/_/
7.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』
●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/
8.『Supermarket Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Nokta Games
●発売中
●1500円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2670630/Supermarket_Simulator/
9.『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』
●カプコン
●発売中
●8990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/
10.『サイバーパンク2077』
●CD PROJEKT RED
●発売中
●8778円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/
