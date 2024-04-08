今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、EAの『エーペックスレジェンズ』が1位、KONAMIの『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』が2位と無料ゲームが上位を獲得。3位には『モンスターハンター：ワールド』、4位には『ストリートファイター6』とカプコンの人気タイトルが並ぶ。

『バックパック・バトル』や『Supermarket Simulator』など、インディーズゲームの人気も高いのが見逃せない。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年4月8日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

3.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』

●カプコン

●発売中

●2990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『Winning Post 10 2024』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●1万780円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2586650/Winning_Post_10_2024/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

6.『バックパック・バトル』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●PlayWithFurcifer／IndieArk

●発売中

●1700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2427700/_/

© PlayWithFurcifer, 2024. All rights reserved. Licensed to & published by IndieArk. Licensed to & published by Shochiku Co.,Ltd. in Japan.

7.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

8.『Supermarket Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Nokta Games

●発売中

●1500円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2670630/Supermarket_Simulator/

© Nokta Games All rights reserved.

9.『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』

●カプコン

●発売中

●8990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/

©CAPCOM

DRAGON'S DOGMA is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

10.『サイバーパンク2077』

●CD PROJEKT RED

●発売中

●8778円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091500/2077/

CD PROJEKT®, Cyberpunk®, Cyberpunk 2077® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. © CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.