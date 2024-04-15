今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、KONAMIの『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』が1位を獲得。2位にはAmazonで海外ドラマ版の配信が始まり話題の「Fallout」シリーズの4作目『Fallout 4』』がランクインしている。

新作タイトルとしては、ベトナムの密林を舞台にしたPvE専用シューター『Incursion Red River』が3位に初登場している。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年4月15日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

2.『Fallout 4』

●ベセスダ・ソフトワークス

●発売中

●561円（4月20日まで75％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/377160/Fallout_4/

© 2015 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Bethesda, Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Fallout, Vault Boy, and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Bethesda Softworks LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks or trade names are the property of their respective owners. All Rights Reserved.

3.『Incursion Red River』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Games Of Tomorrow GmbH

●発売中

●1520円（4月23日まで20％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2116120/Incursion_Red_River/

© Games Of Tomorrow GmbH

4.『Winning Post 10 2024』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●1万780円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2586650/Winning_Post_10_2024/

©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

5.『Supermarket Simulator』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Nokta Games

●発売中

●1500円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2670630/Supermarket_Simulator/

© Nokta Games All rights reserved.

6.『バックパック・バトル』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●PlayWithFurcifer／IndieArk

●発売中

●1700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2427700/_/

© PlayWithFurcifer, 2024. All rights reserved. Licensed to & published by IndieArk. Licensed to & published by Shochiku Co.,Ltd. in Japan.

7.『RimWorld - Anomaly』

●Ludeon Studios

●発売中

●2800円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2380740/RimWorld__Anomaly/

© Ludeon Studios

8.『レスレリアーナのアトリエ ～忘れられた錬金術と極夜の解放者～』

●コーエーテクモゲームス

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2586520/_/

©コーエーテクモゲームス / Akatsuki Games Inc.

9.『ARK: Survival Ascended』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

●発売中

●6760円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

© Copyright 2023 STUDIO WILDCARD. All rights reserved.

10.『eFootball 2024』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball_2024/

adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator are registered trade marks of the adidas Group, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA © [2024] © 2024, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. © The Football Association Ltd 2024 Copyright FFF © Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers ©J.LEAGUE ©Ligue de Football Professionnel ™ © 2024 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Official product manufactured and distributed by KONAMI under licence granted by A.S. Roma S.p.A and Soccer s.a.s. di Brand Management S.r.l. © S.L.B. Produto Oficial © Manchester United Football Club Limited 2024 All rights reserved © Wembley National Stadium Limited 2024 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.