今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、『エーペックスレジェンズ』と『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』と常連の無料タイトルが上位に入るなか、セールでお買い得になっているユービーアイソフトのオープンワールドクライムゲーム『Far Cry 6』が3位にランクイン。

新作タイトルとしては、不穏な雰囲気が渦巻くシングルプレイのフィッシングアドベンチャー『DREDGE』が9位に登場。5月16日の1時ごろまで10％オフで購入できるので、気になる人はチェックしよう。ランキングの詳細は、下記で確認を！

※2023年5月15日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

3.『Far Cry 6』

●ユービーアイソフト

●発売中

●2310円（5月26日まで75％オフ、以降は9240円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2369390/Far_Cry_6/

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Far Cry, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

4.『Monster Hunter Rise』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5.『Street Fighter 6』

●カプコン

●2023年6月2日発売予定

●7990円

デラックスエディション：1万490円

アルティメットエディション：1万2490円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

6.『Stellaris』

●Paradox Interactive

●発売中

●1097円（5月19日まで75％オフ、以降は4390円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/281990/Stellaris/

©2016-2022 and published by Paradox Interactive AB. STELLARIS and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S., and other countries. Other trademarks, logos, and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

7.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

8.『Rust』

●Facepunch Studios

●発売中

●5194円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/252490/Rust/

© 2022 Facepunch Studios - All rights reserved

9.『DREDGE』

●Team17

●発売中

●2520円（5月16日まで10％オフ、以降は2800円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1562430/DREDGE/

DREDGE © Black Salt Games Limited, published under licence by Team17 Digital Limited.

10.『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●2023年8月25日

●8690円

Deluxe Edition：9680円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888160/ARMORED_CORE_VI_FIRES_OF_RUBICON/

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©1997-2023 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.