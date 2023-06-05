今週のSteam売り上げランキングの1位は、ついに発売された『ストリートファイター6』！ 同作は評価も上々で、Steamの対戦格闘ゲーム史上最大の同時接続プレイヤーを叩き出している。2位には5月31日に配信された『機動戦士ガンダム バトルオペレーション2』がランクイン。

ほかにもセール中の『DJMAX RESPECT V』と、先週発売された『みんな大好き塊魂アンコール』に新要素を追加したリマスター作『みんな大好き塊魂アンコール＋王様プチメモリー』が登場している。詳しくは、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年6月5日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『機動戦士ガンダム バトルオペレーション２』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1367080/_/

© 創通・サンライズ

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『世界樹の迷宮III 星海の来訪者 HD REMASTER』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●4467円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1810820/__HD_REMASTER/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and Etrian Odyssey are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

5.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

6.『DJMAX RESPECT V』

●NEOWIZ

●発売中

●996円（6月6日まで80％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/960170/DJMAX_RESPECT_V/

© NEOWIZ All rights reserved.

7.『世界樹の迷宮 HD REMASTER】

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●4467円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1868180/_HD_REMASTER/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and Etrian Odyssey are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

8.『世界樹の迷宮II 諸王の聖杯 HD REMASTER』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●4467円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1868170/__HD_REMASTER/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and Etrian Odyssey are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

9.『みんな大好き塊魂アンコール＋王様プチメモリー』

●バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●3960円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730700/_/

みんな大好き塊魂アンコール＋ 王様プチメモリー™＆ ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

10.『Tower of Fantasy』

●Level Infinite

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2064650/Tower_of_Fantasy/

Tower of Fantasy©2022 Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company. All Rights Reserved.

©2022 Proxima Beta Pte. Ltd. All rights reserved.