今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に引き続き6月2日発売のカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が1位にランクイン。『エーペックス』や『Yu-Gi-Oh!』などおなじみの無料ゲームが並ぶなか、先週2位だった新作サバイバルホラー『The Outlast Trials』が4位に位置付けている。

7位～9位までは6月1日発売の『世界樹の迷宮』の1作目から3作目までのHDリマスター作が一挙にランクイン！ こちらはI～IIIのすべてを収めたバンドル版も用意されているので、購入を考えている人は要チェックだ。10位には続編の制作が先週発表された『DAEMON X MACHINA』が初登場している。ランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック！

※2023年5月29日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●2023年6月2日発売

●7990円

デラックスエディション：1万490円

アルティメットエディション：1万2490円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

3.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

4.『The Outlast Trials』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Red Barrels

●発売中

●3400円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304930/The_Outlast_Trials/

Outlast, Outlast: Whistleblower, Outlast 2 & The Outlast Trials © 2017 Red Barrels Inc.

Developed by Red Barrels, Inc.

Outlast and all characters, their distinctive likenesses, and related elements are trademarks and material protected by copyright of Red Barrels Inc. © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

5.『サマナーズウォー：クロニクル』

●Com2uS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2167580/_/

© Com2uS Corp. All Rights Reserved.

6.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

7.『世界樹の迷宮III 星海の来訪者 HD REMASTER』

●セガ（アトラス）

●2023年6月1日発売

●4467円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1810820/__HD_REMASTER/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and Etrian Odyssey are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

8.『世界樹の迷宮 HD REMASTER】

●セガ（アトラス）

●2023年6月1日発売

●4467円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1868180/_HD_REMASTER/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and Etrian Odyssey are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

9.『世界樹の迷宮II 諸王の聖杯 HD REMASTER』

●セガ（アトラス）

●2023年6月1日発売

●4467円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1868170/__HD_REMASTER/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and Etrian Odyssey are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

10.『DAEMON X MACHINA（デモンエクスマキナ）』

●XSEED Games／Marvelous USA／Marvelous

●発売中

●2631円（6月3日まで60％オフ）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1167450/DAEMON_X_MACHINA/

© 2020 Marvelous Inc. Licensed to and published by XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Inc.

DAEMON X MACHINA uses Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine,Copyright 1998 – 2020, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved.

This product includes typefaces solely developed by DynaComware.

Special Thanks : Fontworks Inc.

Noto Fonts © Google Inc. Licensed under SIL Open Font License 1.1.