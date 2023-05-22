今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、本日16時までオープンベータを開催していたカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が1位を獲得！ 2位には早期アクセスゲームのサバイバルホラー『The Outlast Trials』がランクインしている。

大規模アップデートが発表されたサンドボックスゲーム『Craftopia / クラフトピア』、オンライン協力プレイ型のコインプッシャーゲーム『古銭プッシャーフレンズ2』、サンドボックス型ファンタジーMMORPG『アルビオン・オンライン』など新しいタイトルが多数ランクインしている点も注目だ。ランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック！

※2023年5月22日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

1.『Street Fighter 6』

●カプコン

●2023年6月2日発売

●7990円

デラックスエディション：1万490円

アルティメットエディション：1万2490円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2.『The Outlast Trials』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Red Barrels

●発売中

●3400円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304930/The_Outlast_Trials/

Outlast, Outlast: Whistleblower, Outlast 2 & The Outlast Trials © 2017 Red Barrels Inc.

Developed by Red Barrels, Inc.

Outlast and all characters, their distinctive likenesses, and related elements are trademarks and material protected by copyright of Red Barrels Inc. © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

4.『Rust』

●Facepunch Studios

●発売中

●3479円（5月24日まで33％オフ、以降は5194円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/252490/Rust/

© 2022 Facepunch Studios - All rights reserved

5.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

6.『Craftopia / クラフトピア』【早期アクセスゲーム】

●Pocketpair

●発売中

●1799円（5月27日まで30％オフ、以降は2570円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1307550/Craftopia/

© Pocketpair, Inc.

7.『Counter-Strike: Global Offensive』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_Global_Offensive/

Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

8.『Monster Hunter Rise』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

9.『古銭プッシャーフレンズ2』

●STP WORKS

●発売中

●369円（5月26日まで10％オフ、以降は410円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2281360/_/

©STP WORKS

10.『アルビオン・オンライン』

●Sandbox Interactive

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/761890/_/

©2012 - 2023 Sandbox Interactive GmbH.アルビオン・オンラインはドイツおよび/またはそのほかの国における登録商標です。