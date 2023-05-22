毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
オープンベータが開催された『ストリートファイター6』が1位に！【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、本日16時までオープンベータを開催していたカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』が1位を獲得！ 2位には早期アクセスゲームのサバイバルホラー『The Outlast Trials』がランクインしている。
大規模アップデートが発表されたサンドボックスゲーム『Craftopia / クラフトピア』、オンライン協力プレイ型のコインプッシャーゲーム『古銭プッシャーフレンズ2』、サンドボックス型ファンタジーMMORPG『アルビオン・オンライン』など新しいタイトルが多数ランクインしている点も注目だ。ランキングの詳細は、下記をチェック！
※2023年5月22日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win
1.『Street Fighter 6』
●カプコン
●2023年6月2日発売
●7990円
デラックスエディション：1万490円
アルティメットエディション：1万2490円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
2.『The Outlast Trials』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Red Barrels
●発売中
●3400円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304930/The_Outlast_Trials/
Outlast, Outlast: Whistleblower, Outlast 2 & The Outlast Trials © 2017 Red Barrels Inc.
Developed by Red Barrels, Inc.
Outlast and all characters, their distinctive likenesses, and related elements are trademarks and material protected by copyright of Red Barrels Inc. © 2017. All Rights Reserved.
3.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
4.『Rust』
●Facepunch Studios
●発売中
●3479円（5月24日まで33％オフ、以降は5194円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/252490/Rust/
© 2022 Facepunch Studios - All rights reserved
5.『Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment
6.『Craftopia / クラフトピア』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●Pocketpair
●発売中
●1799円（5月27日まで30％オフ、以降は2570円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1307550/Craftopia/
© Pocketpair, Inc.
7.『Counter-Strike: Global Offensive』
●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_Global_Offensive/
Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.
8.『Monster Hunter Rise』
●カプコン
●発売中
●3990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
9.『古銭プッシャーフレンズ2』
●STP WORKS
●発売中
●369円（5月26日まで10％オフ、以降は410円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2281360/_/
©STP WORKS
10.『アルビオン・オンライン』
●Sandbox Interactive
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/761890/_/
©2012 - 2023 Sandbox Interactive GmbH.アルビオン・オンラインはドイツおよび/またはそのほかの国における登録商標です。
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう