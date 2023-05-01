今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に引き続き『エーペックスレジェンズ』が1位を獲得。2位には予約がスタートしたフロム・ソフトウェアのメカアクションゲーム『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』が登場している。

新作タイトルとしては、エレクトロニック・アーツの『STAR WARS ジェダイ：サバイバー』が9位にランクイン。『Monster Hunter Rise』や『ロックマンエグゼ』『BIOHAZARD RE:4』など、カプコンタイトルの人気の高さも注目だ。詳細は、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年5月1日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●2023年8月25日

●8690円

Deluxe Edition：9680円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888160/ARMORED_CORE_VI_FIRES_OF_RUBICON/

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©1997-2023 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

3.『Monster Hunter Rise』

●カプコン

●発売中

●1995円（5月8日まで50％オフ、以降は3990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4.『Tower of Fantasy』

●Level Infinite

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2064650/Tower_of_Fantasy/

Tower of Fantasy©2022 Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company. All Rights Reserved.

©2022 Proxima Beta Pte. Ltd. All rights reserved.

5.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

6.『サマナーズウォー：クロニクル』

●Com2uS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2167580/_/

© Com2uS Corp. All Rights Reserved.

7.『Rust』

●Facepunch Studios

●発売中

●5194円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/252490/Rust/

© 2022 Facepunch Studios - All rights reserved

8.『ロックマンエグゼ アドバンスドコレクション Vol.2』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3990円

Vol.1：3990円

Vol.1＋Vol.2：5990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1798020/__Vol2/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

9.『STAR WARS ジェダイ：サバイバー』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●9700円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1774580/STAR_WARS/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

10.『BIOHAZARD RE:4』

●カプコン

●発売中

●7990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2050650/BIOHAZARD_RE4/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.