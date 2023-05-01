毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
新作『アーマード・コア6』が予約開始で2位に急浮上！【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、先週に引き続き『エーペックスレジェンズ』が1位を獲得。2位には予約がスタートしたフロム・ソフトウェアのメカアクションゲーム『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』が登場している。
新作タイトルとしては、エレクトロニック・アーツの『STAR WARS ジェダイ：サバイバー』が9位にランクイン。『Monster Hunter Rise』や『ロックマンエグゼ』『BIOHAZARD RE:4』など、カプコンタイトルの人気の高さも注目だ。詳細は、下記のランキングをチェック！
※2023年5月1日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win
1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
2.『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』
●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●2023年8月25日
●8690円
Deluxe Edition：9680円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888160/ARMORED_CORE_VI_FIRES_OF_RUBICON/
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©1997-2023 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.
3.『Monster Hunter Rise』
●カプコン
●発売中
●1995円（5月8日まで50％オフ、以降は3990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
4.『Tower of Fantasy』
●Level Infinite
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2064650/Tower_of_Fantasy/
Tower of Fantasy©2022 Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company. All Rights Reserved.
©2022 Proxima Beta Pte. Ltd. All rights reserved.
5.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』
●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/
©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key
6.『サマナーズウォー：クロニクル』
●Com2uS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2167580/_/
© Com2uS Corp. All Rights Reserved.
7.『Rust』
●Facepunch Studios
●発売中
●5194円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/252490/Rust/
© 2022 Facepunch Studios - All rights reserved
8.『ロックマンエグゼ アドバンスドコレクション Vol.2』
●カプコン
●発売中
●3990円
Vol.1：3990円
Vol.1＋Vol.2：5990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1798020/__Vol2/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
9.『STAR WARS ジェダイ：サバイバー』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●9700円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1774580/STAR_WARS/
© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.
Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.
10.『BIOHAZARD RE:4』
●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2050650/BIOHAZARD_RE4/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
