今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、1位を常連の『エーペックスレジェンズ』が獲得。2位に『モンスターハンターライズ』、8位に『モンスターハンター：ワールド』が同時ランクインしており、同シリーズ人気の高さをうかがい知ることができる。

新作タイトルとしては、ファンタジーストラテジーゲーム『Age of Wonders 4』が9位に登場している。現在予約受付中の『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』と『Street Fighter 6』がランクインしている点も注目だ。詳細は、下記のランキングをチェック！

※2023年5月8日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/search/?filter=topsellers&os=win

1.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2023 Electronic Arts Inc.

2.『Monster Hunter Rise』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

3.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

4.『Rust』

●Facepunch Studios

●発売中

●5194円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/252490/Rust/

© 2022 Facepunch Studios - All rights reserved

5.『ペルソナ5 ザ・ロイヤル』

●セガ（アトラス）

●発売中

●4990円（5月11日まで35％オフ、以降は7678円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1687950/_/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and PERSONA 5 ROYAL are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

6.『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●2023年8月25日

●8690円

Deluxe Edition：9680円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888160/ARMORED_CORE_VI_FIRES_OF_RUBICON/

©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©1997-2023 FromSoftware, Inc. All rights reserved.

7.『Counter-Strike: Global Offensive』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_Global_Offensive/

Counter-Strike、Counter-Strike 2、CS:GO およびそれぞれのロゴは、Valve Corporation の商標およびまたは登録商標です。© 2023 Valve Corporation, all rights reserved.

8.『Monster Hunter: World』

●カプコン

●発売中

●2990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

9.『Age of Wonders 4』

●Paradox Interactive

●発売中

●5390円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1669000/Age_of_Wonders_4/

©2023 developed by Triumph Studios and published by Paradox Interactive AB. AGE OF WONDERS 4, TRIUMPH STUDIOS and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S. and other countries

10.『Street Fighter 6』

●カプコン

●2023年6月2日発売予定

●7990円

デラックスエディション：1万490円

アルティメットエディション：1万2490円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.