ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（5月17日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

架空のロシアを舞台にしたSF-FPSが一週間限定でセールに！

・タイトル：Atomic Heart

・割引率：25％

・価格：6600円（5月23日まで）

・メーカー：Focus Entertainment, 4Divinity

熱帯の楽園“ヤーラ”を舞台に、祖国解放を目指して戦い抜くアクションアドベンチャー

・タイトル：Far Cry 6

・割引率：75％

・価格：2310円（5月26日まで）

・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト

全世界で人気のサッカーゲームの最新作！

・タイトル：EA SPORTS FIFA 23

・割引率：70％

・価格：2910円（5月30日まで）

・メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ

アークシステムワークスのパブリッシャーセールで同社のタイトルがお安く！

・タイトル：GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Standard Edition

・割引率：25％

・価格：2992円（5月23日まで）

・メーカー：アークシステムワークス

いろんなマップで街づくりが楽しめるファンタジーSLGがリリースセールで10％オフ！

・タイトル：冒険ダンジョン村2

・割引率：10％

・価格：1152円（5月22日まで）

・メーカー：カイロソフト

