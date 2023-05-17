  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  話題の新作FPS『Atomic Heart』が一週間限定で初セール！25％オフに【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第42回

『Far Cry 6』や『GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-』など人気タイトルもお買い得！

話題の新作FPS『Atomic Heart』が一週間限定で初セール！25％オフに【Steam今週のセール情報】

2023年05月17日 18時00分更新

文● ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（5月17日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

架空のロシアを舞台にしたSF-FPSが一週間限定でセールに！

タイトル：Atomic Heart
割引率：25％
価格：6600円（5月23日まで）
メーカー：Focus Entertainment, 4Divinity
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/668580/Atomic_Heart/

© 2022 Atomic Heart, the game developed by Mundfish and published by Focus Entertainment. Atomic Heart and Mundfish are registered trademarks of Slimao Limited dba Mundfish. Focus Entertainment and its logos are registered trademarks of Focus Entertainment. All other trademarks and logos belong to their respective owners. All rights reserved.

熱帯の楽園“ヤーラ”を舞台に、祖国解放を目指して戦い抜くアクションアドベンチャー

タイトル：Far Cry 6
割引率：75％
価格：2310円（5月26日まで）
メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2369390/Far_Cry_6/

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Far Cry, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

全世界で人気のサッカーゲームの最新作！

タイトル：EA SPORTS FIFA 23
割引率：70％
価格：2910円（5月30日まで）
メーカー：エレクトロニック・アーツ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1811260/EA_SPORTS_FIFA_23/

©2022 Electronic Arts Inc. EA, EA SPORTS, and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Official FIFA licensed product.© FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA.All rights reserved.Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc.

アークシステムワークスのパブリッシャーセールで同社のタイトルがお安く！

タイトル：GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Standard Edition
割引率：25％
価格：2992円（5月23日まで）
メーカー：アークシステムワークス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1384160/GUILTY_GEAR_STRIVE/

© ARC SYSTEM WORKS

いろんなマップで街づくりが楽しめるファンタジーSLGがリリースセールで10％オフ！

タイトル：冒険ダンジョン村2
割引率：10％
価格：1152円（5月22日まで）
メーカー：カイロソフト
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1983710/2/

©KAIROSOFT CO.,LTD. All Rights Reserved.

