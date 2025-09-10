ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月10日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

「アイドルマスター」の15周年記念作がお買い得！ シリーズ4ブランド合同ユニットをプロデュースしよう

・タイトル：アイドルマスター スターリットシーズン

・割引率：60％

・価格：3608円（2025年9月16日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1046480/_/

全世界で人気のDJシミュレーション！ 各エディションやコンテンツもセール中

・タイトル：DJMAX RESPECT V

・割引率：80％

・価格：996円（2025年9月16日まで）

・メーカー：NEOWIZ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/960170/DJMAX_RESPECT_V/

恐怖の独裁者として、あるいは平和を愛する為政者として島国トロピコを治め、政情不安定なバナナ共和国の運命を決定づけよう！

・タイトル：Tropico 6

・割引率：65％

・価格：1749円（2025年9月23日まで）

・メーカー：Kalypso Media

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/492720/Tropico_6/

ユーザーから高い評価を得ているデッキ構築×ローグライクの新感覚カードゲーム

・タイトル：Slay the Spire

・割引率：66％

・価格：952円（2025年9月14日まで）

・メーカー：Mega Crit

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/646570/Slay_the_Spire/

『II』も好評！ 今も人気のローグライクダークファンタジーRPG

・タイトル：ダーケストダンジョン

・割引率：85％

・価格：435円（2025年9月12日まで）

・メーカー：Red Hook Studios

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/262060/Darkest_Dungeon/

