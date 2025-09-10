ゲーム  >  60％オフで『アイドルマスター スターリットシーズン』がお買い得！シリーズ15周年記念作【Steam今週のセール情報】
2025年09月10日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月10日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

「アイドルマスター」の15周年記念作がお買い得！ シリーズ4ブランド合同ユニットをプロデュースしよう

タイトル：アイドルマスター スターリットシーズン
割引率：60％
価格：3608円（2025年9月16日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1046480/_/

©窪岡俊之 ©2021 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

全世界で人気のDJシミュレーション！ 各エディションやコンテンツもセール中

タイトル：DJMAX RESPECT V
割引率：80％
価格：996円（2025年9月16日まで）
メーカー：NEOWIZ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/960170/DJMAX_RESPECT_V/

© NEOWIZ All rights reserved.

恐怖の独裁者として、あるいは平和を愛する為政者として島国トロピコを治め、政情不安定なバナナ共和国の運命を決定づけよう！

タイトル：Tropico 6
割引率：65％
価格：1749円（2025年9月23日まで）
メーカー：Kalypso Media
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/492720/Tropico_6/

Copyright © 2019 Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Tropico is a registered trade mark of Kalypso Media Group GmbH. All rights reserved. Published by Kalypso Media Group GmbH. Developed by Limbic Entertainment. All other logos, copyrights and trademarks are property of their respective owners. Unreal ® Engine, Copyright © 1998-2019, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Unreal ® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.

ユーザーから高い評価を得ているデッキ構築×ローグライクの新感覚カードゲーム

タイトル：Slay the Spire
割引率：66％
価格：952円（2025年9月14日まで）
メーカー：Mega Crit
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/646570/Slay_the_Spire/

2019 MegaCrit, LLC.

『II』も好評！ 今も人気のローグライクダークファンタジーRPG

タイトル：ダーケストダンジョン
割引率：85％
価格：435円（2025年9月12日まで）
メーカー：Red Hook Studios
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/262060/Darkest_Dungeon/

Copyright 2015-2021 Red Hook Studios Inc. "Darkest Dungeon" is a registered trademark of Red Hook Studios Inc. All rights reserved.

■関連サイト

