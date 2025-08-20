ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（8月20日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

追加DLCの「サンブレイク」との同梱版もお買い得！

・タイトル：モンスターハンターライズ

・割引率：75％

・価格：997円（2025年8月25日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446780/MONSTER_HUNTER_RISE/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

不思議と危険に満ちた未知の海洋世界を探索しよう！

・タイトル：サブノーティカ

・割引率：75％

・価格：1075円（2025年8月22日まで）

・メーカー：Unknown Worlds Entertainment

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/264710/_/

© 2018-2021 Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. SUBNAUTICA, BELOW ZERO and UNKNOWNWORLDS and the logos and designs associated therewith are trademarks of Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Inc. The SUBNAUTICA, BELOW ZERO and UNKNOWNWORLDS trademarks are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other jurisdictions. All Rights Reserved.

マップやマスターなど、さまざまな無料コンテンツを実装した記念バージョンがお買い得！

・タイトル：『エイジ・オブ・エンパイアIV アニバーサリーエディション』

・割引率：60％

・価格：1716円（2025年8月26日まで）

・メーカー：Xbox Game Studios

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466860/Age_of_Empires_IV_Anniversary_Edition/

© 2024 Microsoft. Microsoft, World’s Edge, Age of Empires, and the Age of Empires logo are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All rights reserved. Acceptance of Microsoft Services Agreement and Privacy Statement required to play. Features and system requirements may vary by country and are subject to change or retirement over time. Microsoft Services Agreement | Microsoft Privacy Statement

ユーザー評価が“圧倒的に好評”な「人狼」タイプのホラーサスペンスノベルADV

・タイトル：レイジングループ

・割引率：50％

・価格：1528円（2025年8月21日午前2時ごろまで）

・メーカー：KEMCO

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/648100/_/

©2015-2017 KEMCO ©2015-2017 dwango

観光という要素を追加した「A列車」が半額に！ セール終了間近なので要チェックだ

・タイトル：A列車で行こう はじまる観光計画

・割引率：50％

・価格：3839円（2025年8月21日午前2時ごろまで）

・メーカー：KOMODO（ARTDINK）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1685460/A/

© 2021 ARTDINK. All Rights Reserved.