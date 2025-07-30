ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（7月30日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

8人の旅人の物語をオムニバスに楽しめるHD-2Dを代表するRPGの第2弾！

・タイトル：オクトパストラベラー II

・割引率：60％

・価格：3120円（2025年8月7日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1971650/_II/

© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

ユーザー評価が“圧倒的に好評”な近未来世界が舞台のSFアドベンチャー

・タイトル：Detroit: Become Human

・割引率：70％

・価格：1350円（2025年8月5日まで）

・メーカー：Quantic Dream

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1222140/Detroit_Become_Human/

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN: ©2018 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ltd. Developed by Quantic Dream. “Detroit: Become Human” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. All rights reserved.

海外ドラマ「ウォーキング・デッド」とのコラボチャプチャーも配信開始！

・タイトル：デッドバイデイライト

・割引率：60％

・価格：792円（2025年8月13日まで）

・メーカー：Behaviour Interactive

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/381210/_/

© 2015-2024 and BEHAVIOUR, DEAD BY DAYLIGHT and other related trademarks and logos belong to Behaviour Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

MAGES.の科学アドベンチャーシリーズ第一弾！ シリーズに連なるタイトルもセール中

・タイトル：CHAOS;HEAD NOAH

・割引率：80％

・価格：660円（2025年8月4日まで）

・メーカー：スパイク・チュンソフト（MAGES.）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1961950/CHAOSHEAD_NOAH/

©MAGES./5pb./RED FLAGSHIP/Chiyo St. Inc. ©2008 5pb./Nitroplus/RED FLAGSHIP

Licensed to and published by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

GT3チャンピオンシップの臨場感を体験しよう！ GT World Challenge公式のレーシングシミュレーター

・タイトル：Assetto Corsa Competizione

・割引率：75％

・価格：1062円（2025年8月5日まで）

・メーカー：505 Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/805550/Assetto_Corsa_Competizione/

ASSETTO CORSA COMPETIZIONE ® KUNOS Simulazioni Srl – 2018 All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective Owners. Developed by KUNOS Simulazioni Srl. The Assetto Corsa's logo is a registered trademark of KUNOS Simulazioni Srl. FMOD Studio, copyright Firelight Technologies Pty, Ltd., 2012-2016. Manufacturers, cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Produced under license of SRO. All rights reserved. Produced under license of Ferrari Spa. The name FERRARI, the PRANCING HORSE device, all associated logos and distinctive designs are property of Ferrari Spa. The body designs of the Ferrari cars are protected as Ferrari S.p.A. property under design, trademark and trade dress regulations. Trademarks, design patents and copyrights are used with the approval of the owner AUDI AG. Manufactured under license from McLaren Automotive Limited. McLaren and McLaren 650 GT3 are the trademarks of McLaren Racing Limited, McLaren Automotive Limited and the McLaren Group of companies. The BMW trademarks are used under license from BMW AG. The Trademarks, copyrights and design rights in and associated with Lamborghini, Lamborghini with Bull and Shield Device are used under license from Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., Italy. "Mercedes-Benz" and "Three pointed star in a ring" are trademarks of Daimler AG and used under license by KUNOS SIMULAZIONI Srl. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. trademarks, designs, coyrights and/or other intellectual property rights are used under license.

THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE IS NOT ALLOWED IN ANY WAY IN PUBLIC, AND/OR FOR PROMOTIONAL, ENTERTAINMENT, TRAINING, EDUCATIONAL OR COMMERCIAL PURPOSES, FOR FREE OR NOT, WITHOUT AN EXPLICIT, WRITTEN PERMISSION PROVIDED BY KUNOS SIMULAZIONI SRL.