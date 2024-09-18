ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月18日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

シリーズ作もセール中！ 本格リーガルサスペンスアクション

・タイトル：JUDGE EYES：死神の遺言Remastered

・割引率：70％

・価格：894円（9月24日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058180/JUDGE_EYESRemastered/

今年で30周年を迎えた伝説のRPGのHD-2Dリメイク作！

・タイトル：ライブアライブ

・割引率：60％

・価格：2992円（10月1日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2014380/_/

広大な空をさまざまな飛行機で飛び回ろう！

・タイトル：Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition

・割引率：50％

・価格：3726円（10月1日まで）

・メーカー：Xbox Game Studios

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1250410/Microsoft_Flight_Simulator_40th_Anniversary_Edition/

最新のアップデートで“カジュアルモード”が追加されさらに遊びやすく！

・タイトル：ドラゴンズドグマ 2

・割引率：43％

・価格：5124円（9月30日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2054970/Dragons_Dogma_2/

魔物が巣食う謎の船舶「ザ・モウ」から、幼き少女「シックス」を脱出させよう

・タイトル：Little Nightmares

・割引率：80％

・価格：484円（9月24日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/424840/Little_Nightmares/

