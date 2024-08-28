ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（8月28日13時調べ）

https://store.steampowered.com/

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

歴史文明シミュレーションの人気作！ 新作の『VII』が2025年に発売!!

・タイトル：シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VI

・割引率：90％

・価格：700円（9月3日まで）

・メーカー：2K／Aspyr (Mac)／Aspyr (Linux)

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/289070/Sid_Meiers_Civilization_VI/

「超ハイエンドアニメ表現」で、アニメを操作している気分でドラゴンボールのバトルが楽しめる！

・タイトル：ドラゴンボール ファイターズ

・割引率：84％

・価格：1672円（9月3日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/678950/_/

40種類状の仲間たちとオリジナルコンボが編み出せるローグライトアクション！

・タイトル：リトル ノア 楽園の後継者

・割引率：70％

・価格：450円（9月11日まで）

・メーカー：Cygames

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1883260/_/

「ウィザードリィ」シリーズ第1作の3Dリメイク作がお安く！

・タイトル：Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

・割引率：25％

・価格：2985円（8月29日午前1時59分ごろまで）

・メーカー：Digital Eclipse

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2518960/Wizardry_Proving_Grounds_of_the_Mad_Overlord/

新作が2025年に発売！ 遊び込めるやり込み系RPG

・タイトル：ファントム・ブレイブ PC

・割引率：80％

・価格：435円（9月3日まで）

・メーカー：NIS America（日本一ソフトウェア）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/409870/_PC/

