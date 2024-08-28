  • Facebookアイコン
ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  90％オフで『シヴィライゼーション VI』が700円！夏のセールも終了間近なのでお見逃しなく【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第106回

『ドラゴンボール ファイターズ』や『ウィザードリィ』1作目の3Dリメイク作など注目作もどっさり

90％オフで『シヴィライゼーション VI』が700円！夏のセールも終了間近なのでお見逃しなく【Steam今週のセール情報】

2024年08月28日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

90％オフで『シヴィライゼーション VI』が700円！夏のセールも終了間近なのでお見逃しなく【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（8月28日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

歴史文明シミュレーションの人気作！ 新作の『VII』が2025年に発売!!

90％オフで『シヴィライゼーション VI』が700円！夏のセールも終了間近なのでお見逃しなく【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VI
割引率：90％
価格：700円（9月3日まで）
メーカー：2K／Aspyr (Mac)／Aspyr (Linux)
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/289070/Sid_Meiers_Civilization_VI/

©2017 Take-Two Interactive Software and its subsidiaries. Sid Meier’s Civilization, Civilization, Civ, 2K, Firaxis Games, Take-Two Interactive Software and their respective logos are all trademarks of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. All other marks and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

「超ハイエンドアニメ表現」で、アニメを操作している気分でドラゴンボールのバトルが楽しめる！

90％オフで『シヴィライゼーション VI』が700円！夏のセールも終了間近なのでお見逃しなく【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ドラゴンボール ファイターズ
割引率：84％
価格：1672円（9月3日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/678950/_/

©バードスタジオ／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション
©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

40種類状の仲間たちとオリジナルコンボが編み出せるローグライトアクション！

90％オフで『シヴィライゼーション VI』が700円！夏のセールも終了間近なのでお見逃しなく【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：リトル ノア　楽園の後継者
割引率：70％
価格：450円（9月11日まで）
メーカー：Cygames
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1883260/_/

© Cygames, Inc.

「ウィザードリィ」シリーズ第1作の3Dリメイク作がお安く！

90％オフで『シヴィライゼーション VI』が700円！夏のセールも終了間近なのでお見逃しなく【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
割引率：25％
価格：2985円（8月29日午前1時59分ごろまで）
メーカー：Digital Eclipse
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2518960/Wizardry_Proving_Grounds_of_the_Mad_Overlord/

2024 Digital Eclipse Entertainment Partners, Co. WIZARDRY and the WIZARDRY logo are registered trademarks of Drecom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. and elsewhere. Digital Eclipse and the Digital Eclipse logo are trademarks of Digital Eclipse Entertainment Partners, Co. Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord licensed by SirTech Entertainment Corp. All rights reserved.

新作が2025年に発売！ 遊び込めるやり込み系RPG

90％オフで『シヴィライゼーション VI』が700円！夏のセールも終了間近なのでお見逃しなく【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ファントム・ブレイブ PC
割引率：80％
価格：435円（9月3日まで）
メーカー：NIS America（日本一ソフトウェア）
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/409870/_PC/

©2004-2016 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. ©2016 NIS America, Inc. All rights reserved. Phantom Brave is a trademark or registered trademark of Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

■関連サイト

