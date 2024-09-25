  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード
注目の特集

イベントレポート

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2024October

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  50％オフで『ストリートファイター6』がお買い得！各社がTGSセールを開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第110回

インティ・クリエイツの『ぎゃる☆がん２』が95％オフ！

50％オフで『ストリートファイター6』がお買い得！各社がTGSセールを開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

2024年09月25日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

50％オフで『ストリートファイター6』がお買い得！各社がTGSセールを開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月25日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

Year 2追加キャラクター第2弾となるテリー・ボガードも配信中！

50％オフで『ストリートファイター6』がお買い得！各社がTGSセールを開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ストリートファイター6
割引率：50％
価格：3995円（9月30日まで）
メーカー：カプコン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

ストーリーがつながる『地球防衛軍６』も20％オフ！

50％オフで『ストリートファイター6』がお買い得！各社がTGSセールを開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：地球防衛軍５
割引率：75％
価格：1495円（10月1日まで）
メーカー：ディースリー・パブリッシャー
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1007040/5/

©2019 SANDLOT ©2019 D3 PUBLISHER

初音ミク主演！ 178もの人気楽曲でのリズムゲームが楽しめる

50％オフで『ストリートファイター6』がお買い得！各社がTGSセールを開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：初音ミク Project DIVA MEGA39’s＋
割引率：60％
価格：1716円（9月27日まで）
メーカー：セガ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1761390/_Project_DIVA_MEGA39s/

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and Project DIVA MEGA 39’s are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. © Crypton Future Media, INC.

五十嵐孝司氏の手による探索要素高めの横スクロールアクションRPG！

50％オフで『ストリートファイター6』がお買い得！各社がTGSセールを開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
割引率：75％
価格：1370円（10月4日まで）
メーカー：505 Games
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/692850/Bloodstained_Ritual_of_the_Night/

Developed by Artplay, Inc.. Published by 505 Games S.p.A.
"505 Games" and the 505 Games logo are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of 505 Games S.p.A. All rights reserved.
"ArtPlay, Inc." and the ArtPlay logo are all trademarks of ArtPlay, Inc. All rights reserved.
“Bloodstained” is a trademark and/or registered trademark of ArtPlay, Inc.

超絶モテ男になった主人公が、次々と女の子を眼力で昇天させる異色の眼（ガン）STG！

50％オフで『ストリートファイター6』がお買い得！各社がTGSセールを開催中【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ぎゃる☆がん２
割引率：95％
価格：165円（9月26日まで）
メーカー：PQube（インティ・クリエイツ）
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/851890/2/

©INTI CREATES CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Published by PQube Ltd.

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています