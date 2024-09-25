ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（9月25日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

Year 2追加キャラクター第2弾となるテリー・ボガードも配信中！

・タイトル：ストリートファイター6

・割引率：50％

・価格：3995円（9月30日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

ストーリーがつながる『地球防衛軍６』も20％オフ！

・タイトル：地球防衛軍５

・割引率：75％

・価格：1495円（10月1日まで）

・メーカー：ディースリー・パブリッシャー

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1007040/5/

©2019 SANDLOT ©2019 D3 PUBLISHER

初音ミク主演！ 178もの人気楽曲でのリズムゲームが楽しめる

・タイトル：初音ミク Project DIVA MEGA39’s＋

・割引率：60％

・価格：1716円（9月27日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1761390/_Project_DIVA_MEGA39s/

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and Project DIVA MEGA 39’s are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. © Crypton Future Media, INC.

五十嵐孝司氏の手による探索要素高めの横スクロールアクションRPG！

・タイトル：Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

・割引率：75％

・価格：1370円（10月4日まで）

・メーカー：505 Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/692850/Bloodstained_Ritual_of_the_Night/

Developed by Artplay, Inc.. Published by 505 Games S.p.A.

"505 Games" and the 505 Games logo are all trademarks and/or registered trademarks of 505 Games S.p.A. All rights reserved.

"ArtPlay, Inc." and the ArtPlay logo are all trademarks of ArtPlay, Inc. All rights reserved.

“Bloodstained” is a trademark and/or registered trademark of ArtPlay, Inc.

超絶モテ男になった主人公が、次々と女の子を眼力で昇天させる異色の眼（ガン）STG！

・タイトル：ぎゃる☆がん２

・割引率：95％

・価格：165円（9月26日まで）

・メーカー：PQube（インティ・クリエイツ）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/851890/2/

©INTI CREATES CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Published by PQube Ltd.