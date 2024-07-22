毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、ついに25日に発売となるディースリー・パブリッシャーの『地球防衛軍６』が1位を獲得。2位にはNEXONの次世代サードパーソン・ルートシューター『The First Descendant』、3位には2.5周年を迎えたWFSの『ヘブンバーンズレッド』がランクインしている。
新作としては、カプコンの『祇：Path of the Goddess』が7位に初登場。ユーザーの評価も、“非常に好評”となっている。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。
※2024年7月22日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『地球防衛軍６』
●ディースリー・パブリッシャー
●2024年7月25日発売
●8082円（7月25日まで予約購入プロモーションで10％オフ、以降は8980円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2291060/_/
©2024 SANDLOT ©2024 D3PUBLISHER
2.『The First Descendant』
●NEXON
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2074920/The_First_Descendant/
© 2024 NEXON Korea Corporation & NEXON Games Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
3.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』
●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/
©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key
4.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●3995円（8月1日まで50％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM
5.『Counter-Strike 2』
●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/
© 2024 Valve Corporation.All rights reserved.商標はすべて米国およびそのほかの国の各社が所有します。
6.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.
7.『祇：Path of the Goddess』
●カプコン
●発売中
●4990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510710/Path_of_the_Goddess/
©CAPCOM
KUNITSU-GAMI: PATH OF THE GODDESS is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.
8.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』
●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●9020円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.
9.『スノウブレイク：禁域降臨』
●Amazing Seasun Games
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668080/_/
© 2023 SEASUN GAMES PTE. LTD. All rights reserved.
10.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment
