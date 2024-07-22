今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、ついに25日に発売となるディースリー・パブリッシャーの『地球防衛軍６』が1位を獲得。2位にはNEXONの次世代サードパーソン・ルートシューター『The First Descendant』、3位には2.5周年を迎えたWFSの『ヘブンバーンズレッド』がランクインしている。

新作としては、カプコンの『祇：Path of the Goddess』が7位に初登場。ユーザーの評価も、“非常に好評”となっている。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年7月22日13時調べ。

ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『地球防衛軍６』

●ディースリー・パブリッシャー

●2024年7月25日発売

●8082円（7月25日まで予約購入プロモーションで10％オフ、以降は8980円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2291060/_/

©2024 SANDLOT ©2024 D3PUBLISHER

2.『The First Descendant』

●NEXON

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2074920/The_First_Descendant/

© 2024 NEXON Korea Corporation & NEXON Games Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

3.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

●WFS

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

4.『ストリートファイター6』

●カプコン

●発売中

●3995円（8月1日まで50％オフ、以降は7990円）

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『Counter-Strike 2』

●Valve

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

© 2024 Valve Corporation.All rights reserved.商標はすべて米国およびそのほかの国の各社が所有します。

6.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

●エレクトロニック・アーツ

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

7.『祇：Path of the Goddess』

●カプコン

●発売中

●4990円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510710/Path_of_the_Goddess/

©CAPCOM

KUNITSU-GAMI: PATH OF THE GODDESS is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

8.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

●発売中

●9020円

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

9.『スノウブレイク：禁域降臨』

●Amazing Seasun Games

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668080/_/

© 2023 SEASUN GAMES PTE. LTD. All rights reserved.

10.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

●KONAMI

●発売中

●無料プレイ

●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI

©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment