第92回

毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

2024年07月22日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

　今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、ついに25日に発売となるディースリー・パブリッシャーの『地球防衛軍６』が1位を獲得。2位にはNEXONの次世代サードパーソン・ルートシューター『The First Descendant』、3位には2.5周年を迎えたWFSの『ヘブンバーンズレッド』がランクインしている。

　新作としては、カプコンの『祇：Path of the Goddess』が7位に初登場。ユーザーの評価も、“非常に好評”となっている。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。

※2024年7月22日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。

■Steamページ

https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP

1.『地球防衛軍６』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●ディースリー・パブリッシャー
●2024年7月25日発売
●8082円（7月25日まで予約購入プロモーションで10％オフ、以降は8980円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2291060/_/

©2024 SANDLOT ©2024 D3PUBLISHER

2.『The First Descendant』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●NEXON
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2074920/The_First_Descendant/

© 2024 NEXON Korea Corporation & NEXON Games Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

3.『ヘブンバーンズレッド』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●WFS
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1973710/_/

©WFS Developed by WRIGHT FLYER STUDIOS ©VISUAL ARTS/Key

4.『ストリートファイター6』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●3995円（8月1日まで50％オフ、以降は7990円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

©CAPCOM

5.『Counter-Strike 2』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/

© 2024 Valve Corporation.All rights reserved.商標はすべて米国およびそのほかの国の各社が所有します。

6.『エーペックスレジェンズ』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/

© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.

7.『祇：Path of the Goddess』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●カプコン
●発売中
●4990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510710/Path_of_the_Goddess/

©CAPCOM
KUNITSU-GAMI: PATH OF THE GODDESS is a trademark and/or registered trademark of CAPCOM CO., LTD. and/or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

8.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●9020円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/

©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

9.『スノウブレイク：禁域降臨』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●Amazing Seasun Games
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2668080/_/

© 2023 SEASUN GAMES PTE. LTD. All rights reserved.

10.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』

7月25日発売の『地球防衛軍６』が1位！先週発売の『祇：Path of the Goddess』もランクイン【Steamランキング】

●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/

©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment

■関連サイト

