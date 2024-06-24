毎週更新！ Steamの売り上げランキングを紹介するコーナー
待望の大型DLCが発売！『ELDEN RING』が1位にランクイン【Steamランキング】
今週のSteam売り上げランキングは、大型DLC『Shadow of the Erdtree』が発売されたフロム・ソフトウェアの『ELDEN RING』が1位を獲得。2位にはカプコンの『ストリートファイター6』、3位にはIRONMACEの『Dark and Darker』がランクインしている。
パリ五輪の公式種目としてさらに盛り上がるサッカー人気にあわせてKONAMIの『eFootball 2024』が再浮上している点も注目だ。そのほかランキングの詳細は、下記をチェックしてほしい。
※2024年6月24日13時調べ。
ランキングは時間により変動する場合があります。
■Steamページ
https://store.steampowered.com/charts/topselling/JP
1.『ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition』
●フロム・ソフトウェア／バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
●発売中
●9020円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1245620/ELDEN_RING/
©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.
2.『ストリートファイター6』
●カプコン
●発売中
●7990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/
©CAPCOM
3.『Dark and Darker』【早期アクセスゲーム】
●IRONMACE
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2016590/Dark_and_Darker/
© 2023 IRONMACE Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
4.『KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX-』
●スクウェア・エニックス
●発売中
●5161円（7月12日まで31％オフ、以降は7480円）
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2552430/KINGDOM_HEARTS_HD_1525_ReMIX/
© Disney © Disney/Pixar Developed by SQUARE ENIX.
5.『eFootball 2024』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1665460/eFootball_2024/
All copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.
©Konami Digital Entertainment
Unreal(R) is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere
"eFootball"、"e-Football"、"eサッカー"、"e-サッカー"および"eFootballロゴ"は、コナミデジタルエンタテインメントの日本およびそのほかの国と地域における登録商標または商標です。
©Manchester United Football Club Limited 2024 All rights reserved ™ © 2024 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
6.『真・女神転生V Vengeance』
●セガ（アトラス）
●発売中
●9878円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1875830/_Vengeance/
©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo, SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI and SHIN MEGAMI TENSEI V: Vengeance are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION.
7.『遊戯王 マスターデュエル』
●KONAMI
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449850/YuGiOh_Master_Duel/
©スタジオ・ダイス/集英社・テレビ東京・KONAMI
©2022 Konami Digital Entertainment
8.『エーペックスレジェンズ』
●エレクトロニック・アーツ
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172470/_/
© 2024 Electronic Arts Inc.
9.『Counter-Strike 2』
●Valve
●発売中
●無料プレイ
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/730/CounterStrike_2/
© 2024 Valve Corporation.All rights reserved.商標はすべて米国およびそのほかの国の各社が所有します。
10.『モンスターハンター：ワールド』
●カプコン
●発売中
●2990円
●製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/582010/Monster_Hunter_World/
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう