ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（2月28日15時調べ）

https://store.steampowered.com/

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

SRWシリーズ25周年記念として発売された人気ロボットシミュレーションRPG

・タイトル：スーパーロボット大戦V

・割引率：75％

・価格：2090円（3月5日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1031500/V/

ロボコップになりきってオールド・デトロイトで法を執行しよう！

・タイトル：RoboCop: Rogue City

・割引率：40％

・価格：3948円（3月11日まで）

・メーカー：Nacon

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681430/RoboCop_Rogue_City/

機械の獣が大地を支配する世界で、アーロイとなり数々の謎を解き明かそう！

・タイトル：Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

・割引率：75％

・価格：1622円（3月5日まで）

・メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1151640/Horizon_Zero_Dawn_Complete_Edition/

『ARK: Survial Evoluve』を次世代向けにリマスター！

・タイトル：ARK: Survival Ascended【早期アクセスゲーム】

・割引率：20％

・価格：5408円（3月5日まで）

・メーカー：Studio Wildcard／Snail Games USA

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2399830/ARK_Survival_Ascended/

「ロード・オブ・ザ・リング」の中つ国を舞台にしたゲームもセールを実施中！

・タイトル：MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR DEFINITIVE EDITION

・割引率：85％

・価格：892円（3月5日まで）

・メーカー：WB Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/sub/281112/

