ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（2月7日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

最新作『龍が如く８』も好調！春日一番が主役となったシリーズの意欲作

・タイトル：龍が如く７ 光と闇の行方 インターナショナル

・割引率：80％

・価格：1317円（2月16日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1235140/_/

© SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo, YAKUZA and LIKE A DRAGON are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

2月29日には続編の『REBIRTH』がPS5で発売！「FFVIIリメイク」プロジェクト第1弾

・タイトル：FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

・割引率：50％

・価格：4939円（2月13日まで）

・メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1462040/FINAL_FANTASY_VII_REMAKE_INTERGRADE/

© 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

CHARACTER DESIGN:TETSUYA NOMURA/ROBERTO FERRARI

LOGO ILLUSTRATION:©1997 YOSHITAKA AMANO

ゲームクリエイター・小島秀夫氏が創造する全世界待望のゲーム体験に新要素を加えたPC版

・タイトル：DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT

・割引率：50％

・価格：2490円（2月16日まで）

・メーカー：505 Games

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1850570/DEATH_STRANDING_DIRECTORS_CUT/

© 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. / KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. / HIDEO KOJIMA. PC version published by 505 Games. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of 505 Games SpA or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. DEATH STRANDING is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

心の怪盗団の活躍を描くジュブナイルRPG

・タイトル：ペルソナ５ ザ・ロイヤル

・割引率：50％

・価格：3839円（2月16日まで）

・メーカー：セガ（アトラス）

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1687950/_/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and PERSONA 5 ROYAL are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

“感染者（フリーカー）”たちが跋扈する世界で生き延びろ！

・タイトル：Days Gone

・割引率：75％

・価格：1622円（2月13日まで）

・メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1259420/Days_Gone/

© 2019, 2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Days Gone is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies.