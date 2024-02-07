  • Facebookアイコン
80％オフで『龍が如く７』が1317円！そのほかビッグタイトルが超お買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第79回

『FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE』や『ペルソナ５ ザ・ロイヤル』が50％オフ！

80％オフで『龍が如く７』が1317円！そのほかビッグタイトルが超お買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2024年02月07日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

80％オフで『龍が如く７』が1317円！そのほかビッグタイトルが超お買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（2月7日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

最新作『龍が如く８』も好調！春日一番が主役となったシリーズの意欲作

80％オフで『龍が如く７』が1317円！そのほかビッグタイトルが超お買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：龍が如く７　光と闇の行方　インターナショナル
割引率：80％
価格：1317円（2月16日まで）
メーカー：セガ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1235140/_/

© SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo, YAKUZA and LIKE A DRAGON are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

2月29日には続編の『REBIRTH』がPS5で発売！「FFVIIリメイク」プロジェクト第1弾

80％オフで『龍が如く７』が1317円！そのほかビッグタイトルが超お買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
割引率：50％
価格：4939円（2月13日まで）
メーカー：スクウェア・エニックス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1462040/FINAL_FANTASY_VII_REMAKE_INTERGRADE/

© 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.
CHARACTER DESIGN:TETSUYA NOMURA/ROBERTO FERRARI
LOGO ILLUSTRATION:©1997 YOSHITAKA AMANO

ゲームクリエイター・小島秀夫氏が創造する全世界待望のゲーム体験に新要素を加えたPC版

80％オフで『龍が如く７』が1317円！そのほかビッグタイトルが超お買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT
割引率：50％
価格：2490円（2月16日まで）
メーカー：505 Games
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1850570/DEATH_STRANDING_DIRECTORS_CUT/

© 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. / KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd. / HIDEO KOJIMA. PC version published by 505 Games. 505 Games and the 505 Games logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of 505 Games SpA or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. DEATH STRANDING is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

心の怪盗団の活躍を描くジュブナイルRPG

80％オフで『龍が如く７』が1317円！そのほかビッグタイトルが超お買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ペルソナ５ ザ・ロイヤル
割引率：50％
価格：3839円（2月16日まで）
メーカー：セガ（アトラス）
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1687950/_/

©ATLUS. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. ATLUS, the ATLUS logo and PERSONA 5 ROYAL are registered trademarks or trademarks of ATLUS Co., Ltd. or its affiliates. SEGA and the SEGA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION or its affiliates. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

“感染者（フリーカー）”たちが跋扈する世界で生き延びろ！

80％オフで『龍が如く７』が1317円！そのほかビッグタイトルが超お買い得！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Days Gone
割引率：75％
価格：1622円（2月13日まで）
メーカー：ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1259420/Days_Gone/

© 2019, 2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Days Gone is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies.

