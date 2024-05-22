  • Facebookアイコン
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第93回

ボードゲーム『100％おれんじじゅ～すっ！』が5月23日2時まで無料配布中！

75％オフと『ウィッチャー３　ワイルドハント　コンプリートエディション』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

2024年05月22日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

75％オフと『ウィッチャー３　ワイルドハント　コンプリートエディション』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（5月22日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

本編と2つの拡張パックをワンパッケージしたオープンワールドRPG『ウィッチャー３』の決定版！

75％オフと『ウィッチャー３　ワイルドハント　コンプリートエディション』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ウィッチャー３　ワイルドハント　コンプリートエディション
割引率：75％
価格：1650円（5月27日まで）
メーカー：CD PROJEKT RED
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/sub/124923/

CD PROJEKT®, The Witcher® are registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT Capital Group. The Witcher game © CD PROJEKT S.A. Developed by CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. The Witcher game is set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books. All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

「ダンジョンズ＆ドラゴンズ」の世界をベースにした次世代RPG！

75％オフと『ウィッチャー３　ワイルドハント　コンプリートエディション』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：バルターズ・ゲート３
割引率：15％
価格：7224円（5月24日まで）
メーカー：Larian Studios
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1086940/Baldurs_Gate_3/

© 2023 Larian Studios. All rights reserved. Larian Studios is a registered trademark of Arrakis NV, affiliate of Larian Studios Games ltd. All company names, brand names, trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. © 2023 Wizards of the coast. All rights reserved. Wizards of the Coast, Baldur's Gate, Dungeons & Dragons, D&D, and their respective logos are registered trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC.

ユーザー評価も「非常に好評」なセガのサッカーシミュレーション！

75％オフと『ウィッチャー３　ワイルドハント　コンプリートエディション』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Football Manager 2024
割引率：40％
価格：3594円（5月24日まで）
メーカー：セガ
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/2252570/Football_Manager_2024/

©Sports Interactive Limited 2023. All rights reserved. Published by SEGA Publishing Europe Limited. Developed by Sports Interactive Limited. SEGA and the SEGA logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA Corporation or its affiliates. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Football Manager, the Football Manager logo, Sports Interactive and the Sports Interactive logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Sports Interactive Limited. All other company names, brand names and logos are property of their respective owners.

最新作も発表された「アサシン クリード」シリーズ屈指の名作がなんと85％オフ！

75％オフと『ウィッチャー３　ワイルドハント　コンプリートエディション』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：アサシン クリード オデッセイ
割引率：85％
価格：1386円（5月27日まで）
メーカー：ユービーアイソフト
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/812140/Assassins_Creed_Odyssey/

© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.

同人サークル「橙汁」作品のオールキャストが登場するボードゲームが今なら無料！

75％オフと『ウィッチャー３　ワイルドハント　コンプリートエディション』がお安く！【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：100％おれんじじゅ～すっ！
割引率：100％
価格：無料（5月23日2時まで）
メーカー：Fruitbat Factory
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/282800/100/

© Orange_Juice

