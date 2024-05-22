ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（5月22日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

本編と2つの拡張パックをワンパッケージしたオープンワールドRPG『ウィッチャー３』の決定版！

・タイトル：ウィッチャー３ ワイルドハント コンプリートエディション

・割引率：75％

・価格：1650円（5月27日まで）

・メーカー：CD PROJEKT RED

「ダンジョンズ＆ドラゴンズ」の世界をベースにした次世代RPG！

・タイトル：バルターズ・ゲート３

・割引率：15％

・価格：7224円（5月24日まで）

・メーカー：Larian Studios

ユーザー評価も「非常に好評」なセガのサッカーシミュレーション！

・タイトル：Football Manager 2024

・割引率：40％

・価格：3594円（5月24日まで）

・メーカー：セガ

最新作も発表された「アサシン クリード」シリーズ屈指の名作がなんと85％オフ！

・タイトル：アサシン クリード オデッセイ

・割引率：85％

・価格：1386円（5月27日まで）

・メーカー：ユービーアイソフト

同人サークル「橙汁」作品のオールキャストが登場するボードゲームが今なら無料！

・タイトル：100％おれんじじゅ～すっ！

・割引率：100％

・価格：無料（5月23日2時まで）

・メーカー：Fruitbat Factory

