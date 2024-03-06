ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（3月6日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

3月22日には待望の『2』が発売するオープンワールドアクション！

・タイトル：ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン

・割引率：84％

・価格：650円（3月22日まで）

・メーカー：カプコン

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/367500/Dragons_Dogma_Dark_Arisen/

映画「トップガン マーヴェリック」とのコラボDLCを含めた『エーコン7』の豪華版！

・タイトル：ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN - TOP GUN: MAVERICK ULTIMATE EDITION

・割引率：80％

・価格：2530円（3月12日まで）

・メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/sub/723774/

広大な中世を舞台にしたストラテジー・アクションRPG！

・タイトル：Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

・割引率：40％

・価格：3900円（3月7日まで）

・メーカー：TaleWorlds Entertainment

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/261550/Mount__Blade_II_Bannerlord/

極まったアニメーション表現などで長く愛される2D対戦格闘

・タイトル：GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

・割引率：50％

・価格：1995円（3月15日まで）

・メーカー：アークシステムワークス

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1384160/GUILTY_GEAR_STRIVE/

ビジュアルノベル『君が望む永遠』から派生して生まれたSF恋愛アドベンチャー

・タイトル：Muv-Luv Alternative（マブラヴ オルタネイティヴ）

・割引率：50％

・価格：1990円（3月14日まで）

・メーカー：aNCHOR

・製品URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/802890/MuvLuv_Alternative/

