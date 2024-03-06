  • Facebookアイコン
  • Twitterアイコン
  • RSSフィード

イベントレポート

注目の特集

アクセスランキング

週刊アスキー最新号

  • 週刊アスキー特別編集　週アス2024March

編集部のお勧め

ASCII倶楽部

ASCII倶楽部とは

MITテクノロジーレビュー

ゲーム  >  ニュース  >  84％オフで『ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン』が650円！『2』に備えて遊んでみよう【Steam今週のセール情報】
毎週水曜更新！Steamお得な最新ゲームセール情報

第83回

SLG好きに好評な『Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord』もお安く！

84％オフで『ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン』が650円！『2』に備えて遊んでみよう【Steam今週のセール情報】

2024年03月06日 18時00分更新

文● ミヤザキ／ASCII

84％オフで『ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン』が650円！『2』に備えて遊んでみよう【Steam今週のセール情報】

　ゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」のストアページでは、割引中のタイトルをピックアップしている「スペシャル」という項目がある。本連載では、そこに掲載されている注目＆割引率の高いタイトルをピックアップして紹介。お得にゲームを遊びたい際に、チェックしてみてほしい。（3月6日13時調べ）

■Steamストア

https://store.steampowered.com/

■Steam「スペシャル」ページ

https://store.steampowered.com/specials/

3月22日には待望の『2』が発売するオープンワールドアクション！

84％オフで『ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン』が650円！『2』に備えて遊んでみよう【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン
割引率：84％
価格：650円（3月22日まで）
メーカー：カプコン
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/367500/Dragons_Dogma_Dark_Arisen/

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2012, 2017 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

映画「トップガン マーヴェリック」とのコラボDLCを含めた『エーコン7』の豪華版！

84％オフで『ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン』が650円！『2』に備えて遊んでみよう【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN - TOP GUN: MAVERICK ULTIMATE EDITION
割引率：80％
価格：2530円（3月12日まで）
メーカー：バンダイナムコエンターテインメント
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/sub/723774/

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN & © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
©2019 DigitalGlobe, Inc., a Maxar company.
All trademarks and copyrights associated with the manufacturers, aircraft, models, trade names, brands and visual images depicted in this game are the property of their respective owners, and used with such permissions.

広大な中世を舞台にしたストラテジー・アクションRPG！

84％オフで『ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン』が650円！『2』に備えて遊んでみよう【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
割引率：40％
価格：3900円（3月7日まで）
メーカー：TaleWorlds Entertainment
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/261550/Mount__Blade_II_Bannerlord/

© 2005 - 2022 TaleWorlds Entertainment, Mount & Blade, Bannerlord and related logos are trademarks of TaleWorlds Entertainment. All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

極まったアニメーション表現などで長く愛される2D対戦格闘

84％オフで『ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン』が650円！『2』に備えて遊んでみよう【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
割引率：50％
価格：1995円（3月15日まで）
メーカー：アークシステムワークス
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/1384160/GUILTY_GEAR_STRIVE/

© ARC SYSTEM WORKS

ビジュアルノベル『君が望む永遠』から派生して生まれたSF恋愛アドベンチャー

84％オフで『ドラゴンズドグマ：ダークアリズン』が650円！『2』に備えて遊んでみよう【Steam今週のセール情報】

タイトル：Muv-Luv Alternative（マブラヴ オルタネイティヴ）
割引率：50％
価格：1990円（3月14日まで）
メーカー：aNCHOR
製品URLhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/802890/MuvLuv_Alternative/

© Muv-Luv: The Answer

■関連サイト

この記事をシェアしよう

ASCII.jpの最新情報を購読しよう

カテゴリートップへ
この連載の記事
この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています